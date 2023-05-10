Travel chaos continues as more roadworks get under way on the AWPR

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned as five weeks of “essential” roadworks on the AWPR between Goval and Blackdog get under way.

A traffic management system came into force on the A90 Balmedie to Tipperty trunk road on May 9.

This is in operation between the Goval and the River Don crossing stretch, as well as between Goval and Blackdog.

There is a temporary speed restriction of 50mph while the traffic management system in place.

Additionally, a contraflow system will be in operation from May 15 to allow the two phases of work to be undertaken at Goval and the River Don crossing.

Aberdeen Roads Limited, the firm responsible for the repairs say the two phases are being completed at once to “minimise any disruption”.

This work is due to be completed on June 10.

Contraflow system will be in use on AWPR

The contraflow roadworks system is in operation on the southbound A90 AWPR carriageway south of the River Don crossing to Blackdog with one lane running in each direction through the roadworks.

Northbound traffic heading towards the A947 at Goval is being diverted to the Blackdog Junction and back along the southbound A90 AWPR carriageway.

On the first week of the roadworks, motorists reported long queues in the area on the way into Aberdeen in the morning.

From June 5 a contraflow system will operate on the northbound A90 AWPR carriageway between Goval and south of the River Don crossing with one lane running in each direction.

Southbound traffic accessing the A947 at Goval will be diverted to the Craibstone Junction and back along the northbound A90 AWPR carriageway.

AWPR roadworks combined to ‘minimise’ disruption

Aberdeen Roads Limited has urged motorists to observe all signage and the temporary speed limit for their own safety.

A spokesman said: “These works are required to carry out essential repairs on the A90 AWPR. Due to the nature and specifications of the works, they cannot be started or finished within either a normal off-peak or an overnight period.

“As the works require lane closures in two adjoining areas it was agreed to combine them in one programmed operation to minimise any disruption for road users for the shortest possible duration.”

Divers have been encouraged to plan ahead for the Blackdog roadworks on the AWPR on the Traffic Scotland website.