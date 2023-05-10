Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished

Liquidator Johnston Carmichael is "gathering facts" about why the company went bust.

By Keith Findlay
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Inverness-based housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes has gone bust, leaving projects unfinished, and contractors and customers many thousands of pounds out of pocket.

A source told The Press and Journal it was believed a “small number” of jobs were axed prior to its collapse.

The company’s demise comes about six years after other firms run by the same owners – Martin Roy and his family – collapsed, leaving behind a trail of debt.

Business as usual for phoenix firm?

Ptarmigan acquired the assets of the Roys’ old businesses, Roy Homes and Roy Homes Timber Frame, in February 2017.

People left high and dry by Ptarmigan are now asking why the “phoenix company” – now in liquidation – was ever allowed to trade.

Mr Roy, the failed firm’s managing director, has not responded to attempts to contact him and Ptarmigan is no longer answering its phone.

‘Maintenance mode’

The company’s website is in “maintenance mode” and its social media accounts have been disabled.

Richard Bathgate, restructuring partner at Aberdeen-based accountants Johnston Carmichael, was appointed provisional liquidator at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 2.

Mr Bathgate said: “I am gathering facts about the company whilst statutory advertising timescales expire, pending my appointment as interim liquidator.

“Creditors are welcome to get in touch with details of any amounts due and any concerns about the business.”

Ptarmigan's logo
Ptarmigan’s logo. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Johnston Carmichael was unable to say how many people Ptarmigan employed at the time of its collapse.

It gave no explanation for why the company went bust, or details of current projects.

One angry supplier who contacted the P&J said he’d been stung a second time, with unpaid invoices totalling about £7,000, having previously lost money as a creditor of Roy Homes.

The contractor, who asked not to be named, said he had been sold “false promises” by Ptarmigan and its owners. “This is history repeating itself,” he added.

Lots of subcontractors are out of pocket by tens of thousands of pounds and suppliers even more.”

His partner was also fuming. “They have done it again,” she said. “They’ve closed their doors leaving a number of people with half-finished houses, having taken most of their money.

“Lots of subcontractors are out of pocket by tens of thousands of pounds and suppliers even more.”

Homes that have been left half-finished will cost a lot more money to complete, leaving their buyers considerably out of pocket.

One of them told the P&J he had been instructed by his solicitor not to comment.

Firm’s collapse was ‘only a matter of time’

Others left nursing losses include Keith, of Hinckley, Leicestershire, who posted on Facebook: “We were with Ptarmigan homes. Having to start from scratch.”

Another Facebook poster said: “It was only a matter of time.”

Roy Homes owed more than £1 million to creditors when it went out of business.

Most of the 17 jobs there were saved when newly formed Ptarmigan took over the assets in 2017.

The existing management team were said to have put together a successful acquisition package which would see building projects completed.

Roh Homes building site
Roy Homes went bust in early 2017. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

In a small business profile article in the P&J in August 2021, Mr Roy said: “In April 2016 I was offered the opportunity to join the family house-building firm, Roy Homes, and took it.

“My wife, Angela, our two children and I upped sticks and moved north to Inverness to enjoy the new challenge and put my skills to good use.

“Sadly, I discovered a company that was already in a financial position from which it couldn’t recover, and it went into administration shortly after – a bitter blow.

“But this didn’t stop me, and I immediately set up a management team to buy the assets and launch Ptarmigan Homes, which was founded in 2017.”

