Oban hotel with 15 bedrooms on sale for £800,000

An Oban hotel with 15 bedrooms and stunning sea views is being offered for sale.

Argyll House, formerly known as King’s Knoll Hotel, also has a lounge bar and conservatory restaurant.

It is located on the main road from Connel into Oban and sits on an elevated site.

The hotel has two double rooms used for staff accommodation and there is also ample off-street parking available to the front and rear of the hotel.

The property is being offered for sale by agents Graham + Sibbald priced at offers around £800,000.

Argyll House, Oban sale

The property is being sold by the MacKechnie family. It is currently tenanted and operates on a purely bed & breakfast basis.

The current tenancy will be terminated on completion of a sale.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “Argyll House is an excellently presented hotel, prominently located as you enter Oban.

“It has beautiful views of Oban Bay and the Isle of Kerrera.

“It is currently trading, successfully, on a B&B basis only, gives new owners a truly fantastic opportunity to take over a well-established business.”

Mr Letham adds that one way the business could be expanded it by offering a food and beverage service.

All the bedrooms have en suite facilities. In total the hotel could sleep 30 people. It classes six rooms as twin, two doubles, four king and three suites.

Argyll House construction

The hotel is of stone construction and slate roof with accommodation on the ground and first floor.

The property was significantly extended around the 1950s and over the years has been modernised and upgraded.

The hotel’s main entrance is off the rear car park with the entrance hallway opening into the inner hall with main staircase and internal access.

Accounts for the year ending March 31 2022 show a turnover of £115,583 with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of around £70,000.