The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures

Winners of this year's Royal Northern Spring Show recently attended a trophy presentation evening at Thainstone.

Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katrina Macarthur

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) held its annual trophy presentation evening at Thainstone recently to celebrate winners of this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

Jean Arnott-Glennie and Marion Larner of sponsors Howden Insurance presented the accolades.

The evening also included presentations from young farmers Scott Dey (Inverurie)
and Lewis Gallier (Udny) on their 2023 trip to Canada which was supported by funding from the RNAS.

Pictures by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.

Alan Cumming, president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS)royal
Most of this year’s Spring Show winners pictured at Thainstone.
Jean-Arnott Glennie presents the HC Sleigh Perpetual Trophy to James and Elizabeth Forrester, with Marion Larner, far right.
Natalie Milne won the ladies individual young farmers’ stockjudging on the hoof competition and collects the SWRI trophy.
James and Elizabeth Forrester.
John and Sandra Middleton, stood champion in the pedigree bulls.
Rachel Gray collected the George Duncan AGRI Solutions Shield for best indoor stand.
Rachel Anderson collected the Alex Adams Perpetual Trophy for champion animal on the hoof.
Winner of the best malting spring barley sample was Alistair Stuart collecting the Paul’s Quaich.
David Stott collecting the John L Young Perpetual Trophy Cup for champion pair of prime hoggs on the hook.
From left, Morven Lawson and Sally Smith collecting the RNAS champion Mountain and Moorland Cup and the Bruce Cup for Performance Highland Pony champion.
Graham Gammie collecting the RNAS Machinery Cup for best outdoor stand. 
Overall champion in the grain section was Gordon Shoud, collecting the RNAS Tray.
Michael Robertson collecting the Duthie Perpetual Challenge Cup for overall cattle champion.
Angus Greenlaw won the champion pair of prime hoggs on the hoof and collects the Norvite Perpetual Trophy Cup.
Brothers William and David Moir collecting multiple trophies from the sheep section.

 

 

 

