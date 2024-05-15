The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) held its annual trophy presentation evening at Thainstone recently to celebrate winners of this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

Jean Arnott-Glennie and Marion Larner of sponsors Howden Insurance presented the accolades.

The evening also included presentations from young farmers Scott Dey (Inverurie)

and Lewis Gallier (Udny) on their 2023 trip to Canada which was supported by funding from the RNAS.

