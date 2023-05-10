Variety decisions driven by regional trials information

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arable farmers favour local variety trials over national demonstrations when it comes to making decisions about which varieties to grow the following season, a survey by plant breeders Limagrain UK reveals.

The online questionnaire shows that 86% regard the information they gain from regional variety demonstrations as being more relatable than from national events.

Limagrain UK cereals and pulses product manager Tom Barker said local events offer growers the chance to see how new and existing varieties perform in local soils, climate and disease situations.

“The questionnaire stated that 43% of farmers who responded have attended a regional event with variety trials in the past 12 months, compared with just 28% that have attended a national event, such as Cereals or Arable Scotland,” said Mr Barker.

“Around one quarter have taken part in an online trials webinar, such as those organised by AHDB or NIAB TAG and three-quarters of growers are prepared to travel up to an hour or more to attend a regional variety trial.

“Alongside location and practical considerations, such as date and time, the quality of technical information on offer is a major factor influencing the decision to attend.”

Mr Barker said other areas of interest amongst growers include late versus early drilling comparisons, different methods of establishment, alternative fungicide programmes, and trace element/micronutrient work.

Winter wheat varieties are generally of most interest, followed by winter barley, spring barley, oilseed rape, then a host of other minor crops.

“It is also clear from the survey that, while growers take information from a range of sources when making variety decisions, including independent bodies, breeders, agronomists, and seed merchants, the vast majority (93%) would confidently select a variety based on what they had seen or learned at a variety trial,” said Mr Barker.

“Growers base their varietal decision making on what they see or learn at demonstrations and trials, with regional events once again proving their worth as a place growers can go to gain knowledge and understanding of varieties.”

The company’s summer programme which runs during June and July features five locations, including winter wheat trials near Perth on July 26.

Every demonstration will showcase a range of new and existing varieties, alongside five new candidate wheat varieties currently going through Recommended List approval.

These include two potential biscuit wheats, LG Arkle and LG Grendel, and two hard feed wheats, LG Beowulf – the highest yielding feed wheat candidate – and LG Redrum.