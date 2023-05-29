Alison Paton: How do smaller firms compete in tough recruitment market?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Alison Paton: How do smaller firms compete in tough recruitment market?

By focusing on retaining key employees and becoming an attractive employer, that's how

Alison Paton, of Align People HR
Align People HR. boss Alison Paton. Image: Align People HR
By Alison Paton

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to pack a punch when it comes to business growth and success.

But it’s still a tough market for the recruitment and retention of key employees across all sectors and business size.

As an HR consultancy to SMEs, Align People HR understands the difficulties faced by smaller firms competing with large organisations to attract and retain quality workers.

Without the same level of resources, how can SMEs compete for talent with the big players? It’s about continuing to punch above their weight with people initiatives.

‘Embrace people initiatives’

SMEs must focus on retaining key employees and becoming an attractive employer of choice to recruit quality candidates.

They should embrace people initiatives – such as growing a positive culture, ensuring employee compensation and benefits packages are competitive, and making sure employees understand the company mission and how their job role fits into this.

It sounds like keeping people happy could be costly, but this is really not the case.

With the replacement cost of just one leaver averaging £12,000, and every new start taking time and, therefore, cost to integrate fully, people initiatives in SMEs are imperative for good business.

Culture matters

A positive culture can catapult an SME ahead of the competition in terms of employee engagement. One of the biggest contributors towards this is trust. As in any good relationship, without trust there is nothing.

Most employees look for ethical leadership and to work in a company with a great business reputation. Trusting employees to fulfil their job roles, without micromanagement, with regular communication, and clear company values and purpose will make them feel valued.

Group of employees of a small startup chatting together
Employees really do need to feel valued. Image: Shutterstock

They will be more satisfied in their roles and be champions of the business as a result.

SMEs should work hard to make sure all employees feel welcome and remember the importance of inclusion.

A good employee knows their worth and won’t stick around long where they feel excluded from any workplace cliques or having to put up with behaviour that can be intimidating, such as so called “lad culture”.

Male workers staring at a female colleague.
Businesses need to pay heed to the need for diversity and inclusion. Image: Shutterstock

Good employee engagement is important. This is all about nailing the psychological contract at work and making people more likely to stay. It starts with interesting and meaningful work.

With the variety an SME working environment can offer employees, this should be achievable. Strong employee engagement builds business resilience, propels productivity and, ultimately, brings success.

If a business wants to know where it stands, an employee engagement survey can be done. Asking employees for honest feedback can be daunting, but taking the plunge and keeping feedback anonymous will ensure honest answers. Responses may not always make welcome reading, however, at least the general health of the business, how employees really feel and where the key areas for improvement lie will be highlighted.

Benefits

Having a competitive pay structure is a given for an ambitious SME looking to retain and attract employees.

However, it’s not always about pay. Another area SMEs can compete on a level playing field with larger organisations is to offer great employee benefits. Look after your  people and your people will look after your business.

A generous benefit package is money well spent in terms of business investment. The cost of offering an enhanced pension or private healthcare will go far in terms of staff retention.

Asking employees for honest feedback can be daunting, but taking the plunge and keeping feedback anonymous will ensure honest answers.”

Incentive bonus schemes will, of course, help motivate employees and achieve business targets, but SMEs can also be creative with their benefits offering.

We have seen some clients introduce wellbeing days and gym memberships to help employees with their mental and physical health. Work-life balance is sought after by most employees, so a generous holiday allowance can be offered which won’t cost the business financially. Firms should encourage staff to use all their holiday entitlements.

Women working out together at a gym
Gym memberships are among employee benefits to consider. Image: Shutterstock

Offering flexible working may be the difference between being an employer of choice, or one with a high staff turnover. Research shows employees who work flexibly are more engaged and productive, so options such as working from home, flexitime or job sharing can be mutually beneficial.

Before deciding on benefits, ask your employees what’s important to them. Consultation before deciding on a new benefit or package will help maximise the cost benefit to the business.

Progression

Giving employees a sense of progression and growth can be done without the hierarchy of a larger organisation. Offer the opportunity of a career, not just a job. Ask your employees what they want out of their careers and discuss how you may be able to help.

We recently conducted our own mini survey into what’s great about working for an SME and here is a summary of the results:

  • The chance to have a direct impact on the success of the business
  • Opportunities to accelerate personal growth through working in a smaller team
  • The ability to really get to know colleagues from across the business, which becomes more like an “extended family”
  • The cohesion that naturally comes with working in a smaller team
  • Increased autonomy, with the flexibility for people to act on their own initiative

SMEs should be loud and proud about these benefits and those that are unique to their company during recruitment campaigns. Competing in a tough job market can be challenging for SMEs, but it’s not impossible to attract and retain top talent by putting these people initiatives in place.

Alison Paton is founder and managing director of Aberdeen firm Align People HR. She is also vice-chairwoman of the north Scotland and isles branch of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]