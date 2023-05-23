Litter ‘tsunami’ is destroying NC500, says fed-up biker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Litter ‘tsunami’ is destroying NC500, says fed-up biker

He says Scotland should look elsewhere in the world for answers to the problem.

Rory Stone stops to collect rubbish on the NC500 near Dornoch Bridge
Rory Stone stops to collect rubbish on the NC500 near Dornoch Bridge. Image: Rory Stone
By Keith Findlay

When north businessman Rory Stone is not busy making cheese he loves feeling the wind through his “thinning locks” as he rides his motorcycle on Highland roads.

But he told The Press and Journal his “Easy Rider dream” on the iconic North Coast 500 route was recently spoiled by “disgusting trails of litter”.

He wants policymakers to look abroad for innovative answers to the problem.

Mr Stone, who runs Highland Fine Cheeses in Tain, described motorcycling as his “guilty secret”.

Highland roads not so perfect

He added: “I live in a part of the world where the roads are made for it.

“So, life should be an Easy Rider dream – wind blowing through my thinning locks and the two-lane blacktop flowing away in front of me through wild and verdant country that people come from all round the world to see.

“Right? Well, no. Unfortunately, quite wrong.

“Every trip in these dispiriting times is marred by disgusting trails of litter along the sides of the road; trails which grow into heaps at junctions or roundabouts and scar the very countryside for which Scotland is justly famous.

A scene from Easy Rider.
A scene from Easy Rider, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, with not a scrap of litter in sight. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

“Through my helmet – when it’s not obscured by a flying poly bag or a McDonalds wrapper – the thing that leaps out at me is the number of Red Bull cans I see.

“This is a puzzle. Is it just that I recognise the branding or are energy drinks fans more likely to be tossers – of litter, I hasten to add.”

He went on: “And talking of McDonalds, what possesses the people who scoff their Happy Meals in their cars, neatly collect all the debris in the carry-out bag and then drive to a beauty spot to fling it out of the window?

“Are they the same people who put their dog poop in a plastic bag and leave it alongside a country trail? I suspect so.”

Mr Stone next to some rubbish at the side of the road
Mr Stone’s NC500 experience was marred by unsightly “heaps” of litter. Image: Rory Stone
litter by the roadside on the NC500.
More litter by the roadside on the NC500. Image: Rory Stone

The 59-year-old continued: “’I’m not alone in being really fed up with the tsunami of litter which is blighting what used to be a green and pleasant land.

“When it comes to litter and fly-tipping, it is anarchy. Penalties are ridiculously low.

Mr Stone said he would like to see fines increase to £1,000, rather than their current £65-100.

Share your views on litter in our comments section at the foot of this article

Keep Britain Tidy estimates around two million pieces of litter are dropped every day in the UK, racking up an annual bill of in the region of £1 billion for street cleaning alone.

Mr Stone said: “While it is all very well mumping about the minority – and you have to hope it is a minority – who disfigure our countryside, the more pertinent question is what can be done about it?

“Well, other countries have some novel solutions.

Tough on litter, tough on the cause

“Singapore has pioneered urine detection systems which automatically lock offenders in and call the police.

“That island nation’s litter laws are strictly enforced by plain-clothes officers and surveillance technology, and offenders are faced with punishments including fines and community cleaning.”

In Taiwan, households take full responsibility for their waste and littering there is “unthinkable”, he said.

“In many American states, convicts in shaming orange jumpsuits are set to the task of picking up litter from the sides of roads,” he added.

No littering sign in Singapore.
Singapore has a no-nonsense approach to litterbugs. Image: Shutterstock

The increasingly “shabby” landscape cannot have gone unnoticed among Scottish politicians, he said, adding: “Where I am, the success of the NC500 is already under threat from the lack of infrastructure, the cost of fuel and inflation.

“It seems self-immolating to add more negatives by allowing the country to be turned into a dump.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]