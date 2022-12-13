Highland Fine Cheeses: The story behind the 55-year-old Tain cheesemaker firm’s growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Fine Cheeses: The story behind the 55-year-old Tain cheesemaker firm’s growth

By Karla Sinclair
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rory Stone. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.
Rory Stone. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.

It is 1967, the year that husband and wife Reggie and Susannah Stone establish Highland Fine Cheeses.

The process of cheesemaking started out as an accident with Reggie complaining that no one/business made Crowdie anymore. Susannah was up to the task and set about producing her own.

Roughly 55 years on, the Stone family are still firmly behind the reigns of Highland Fine Cheeses.

A selection of cheese among the business' range. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.

And the firm’s product range has expanded to now also boast Black Crowdie, Caboc, Morangie and Highland Brie, Strathdon Blue, Blue Murder, Fat Cow, and Minger.

There are around a dozen full-time employees in the Tain-based dairy.

Rory Stone

Rory Stone joined his mum, Susannah, and his older brother in the family business of cheesemaking in 1994, and has headed up the company ever since.

“I had a most spoiling childhood,” he says.

“Expensively educated, over-indulged and properly entitled, so other than a strong, inherent arrogance and belief that I’m bound to be right (just ask my wife), I actually have no basis at all to trust that I bring anything more than hope to the game.

“I’m like all other cheesemakers, merely fumbling about in the dark with a sense that we will create something edible eventually.”

Rory Stone. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.

Rory believes there needs to be an increase in cheesemakers across the country “so that people begin to recommend Scottish cheese”.

The cheesemaker added: “If we only had Glenmorangie, we wouldn’t have a single malt whisky industry.

“If tourists only had Strathdon and didn’t like it they’d rightly say ‘Scotland doesn’t make nice blue cheese’, but now they have options – Hebridean, Kintyre and the heavenly Arran Blue.

“Give people choice and they are bound to find something they like.”

Cheese, glorious cheese

Highland Fine Cheeses is now focused on mould-ripened cheese with brie, blue, and washed rind styles.

The milk comes from three farms. They include Sibster, just west of Wick, Thrumster with a herd of organic Jersey cows, and Rootfield on the Black Isle, which is converting to Ayrshire cows.

“We were beginning to look like a jack of all trades, with too many different types and styles,” says Rory.

“However it’s becoming apparent that we are getting better at mouldy cheese.

“Yes, we still make the traditional Crowdies and Caboc, even a little farmhouse cheddar when there’s spare milk. But the dominant brands are Strathdon, Blue Murder, Minger, Fat Cow, and Morangie Brie.”

It usually takes under six hours for the makers to produce a batch of cheese.

The process starts with the milk from the farms being pasteurised, before being transferred to vats – large stainless steel vessels.

Then, starter culture is added, which converts the milk, sugar and lactose into lactic acid/sour milk.

This is followed by the addition of rennet to coagulate and turn the milk into yoghurt, known as curd.

The firm's 'Minger' cheese. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.

To conclude, it is cut and stirred depending on the cheese style.

“It involves patience, an even temper, and an ability to shoulder failure,” Rory joked.

Tackling England market

The dominant market for Highland Fine Cheeses is in Scotland. However, Rory said the business is beginning to “breach Hadrian’s Wall”.

“We also hope to work with the Scottish Dairy Growth Board which has been tasked for the last nine years to double Scotland’s dairy output, so far that hasn’t happened.

“We are flat-lining at 1.3 billion litres but I still have hope.”

‘Christmas is when the profit is made’

The business experiences an 80% uplift in December over any other month with cheese considered a popular festive treat.

Rory has multiple favourites in the Highland Fine Cheeses range, including Minger, Fat Cow, Blue Murder, and Caboc.

Rory said: “Christmas is pretty much when the profit is made. It’s huge for us.”

“It used to be all about Stilton and we should continue to extol the virtues of this national favourite but there’s a space there for all.

The range. Image: Highland Fine Cheeses.

“Blue cheese is divisive, perhaps the Marmite moment.

“But dare to try one of the most innocuous St. Agur, simple perfection and a fabulous cheese that happens to be blue, some of the Italians – Gorgonzola or Dolcelatte  – or more vibrant blues.”

For more information, visit www.hf-cheeses.com

