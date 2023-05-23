Speyside Craft Brewery returns to the shelves with new core range of beers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speyside Craft Brewery has returned to the shelves with its first beers for sale in more than three years.

The Forres-based business was put into a Covid-enforced hiatus several years ago after being mothballed during the pandemic.

After securing fresh investment and new directors, including businesswoman Naidene Urquhart and restaurateur Katalin Urquhart, it resumed production early this year.

Now it is bucking the trend of brewery closures across the UK, driven by increased costs and challenges in the hospitality industry, by returning to the shelves.

Managing director Seb Jones, who formed the company in 2012 while a chemistry student, said: “The market might look tough on some levels, but I believe that quality will always sell.

“The beers we have produced for our core range are wonderful, the best we’ve made. Our new head brewer, Ritchie Duncan, brings a wealth of experience to Speyside and his attention to detail has produced great results.”

Launch of new core range for Speyside Brewery

Before the pandemic, Speyside Craft Brewery had plans to expand by opening its own dedicated bar in Forres.

However, its hopes of transforming a former bike shop were binned due to demands from council planners that could have stretched to more than £10,000.

Now the business is focusing on a new core range of three beers inspired by the rivers, hills and glens of Speyside.

Director Naidene Urquhart said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into getting our first batches of beer absolutely perfect, and I could not be more delighted with the result.

“Our core range tastes better than I could ever have imagined, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Speyside Craft Brewery is holding an event to mark its rebirth and launch of its new core range. It will be held on Saturday at The Captain’s Table in Findhorn from 4pm.

Ticket information is available on the brewery’s website HERE.