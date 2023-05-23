Speyside Craft Brewery returns to the shelves with new core range of beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speyside Craft Brewery returns to the shelves with new core range of beers

The Forres-based business has been out of production for several years after being mothballed during Covid.

By David Mackay
Seb Jones holds a glass of beer while kneeling on banks of a river.
Seb Jones launched Speyside Brewery more than 10 years ago while a chemistry student. Image: Speyside Brewery

Speyside Craft Brewery has returned to the shelves with its first beers for sale in more than three years.

The Forres-based business was put into a Covid-enforced hiatus several years ago after being mothballed during the pandemic.

After securing fresh investment and new directors, including businesswoman Naidene Urquhart and restaurateur Katalin Urquhart, it resumed production early this year.

Now it is bucking the trend of brewery closures across the UK, driven by increased costs and challenges in the hospitality industry, by returning to the shelves.

Production is well underway and it won’t be long now until we have some beer!We will be announcing details of our launch party in the next couple of weeks.

Posted by Speyside Brewery on Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Managing director Seb Jones, who formed the company in 2012 while a chemistry student, said: “The market might look tough on some levels, but I believe that quality will always sell.

“The beers we have produced for our core range are wonderful, the best we’ve made. Our new head brewer, Ritchie Duncan, brings a wealth of experience to Speyside and his attention to detail has produced great results.”

Launch of new core range for Speyside Brewery

Before the pandemic, Speyside Craft Brewery had plans to expand by opening its own dedicated bar in Forres.

However, its hopes of transforming a former bike shop were binned due to demands from council planners that could have stretched to more than £10,000.

Now the business is focusing on a new core range of three beers inspired by the rivers, hills and glens of Speyside.

Seb Jones with arms folded standing in front of a bar with Yellow Bar branding, and a sign with Speyside Brewery branding.
Seb Jones had hopes of opening his own bar before the Covid pandemic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Director Naidene Urquhart said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into getting our first batches of beer absolutely perfect, and I could not be more delighted with the result.

“Our core range tastes better than I could ever have imagined, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Speyside Craft Brewery is holding an event to mark its rebirth and launch of its new core range. It will be held on Saturday at The Captain’s Table in Findhorn from 4pm.

Ticket information is available on the brewery’s website HERE.

