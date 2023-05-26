Junior football: Final promotion spot from Championship up for grabs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The curtain falls on the season tomorrow when the fifth and final promotion place out of the McBookie.com Championship will be determined.

Either Buchanhaven Hearts or Forres Thistle will join champions Sunnybank, Rothie Rovers, Fraserburgh United and Newmachar United in next season’s expanded 16-team Premier League.

Hearts travel to Elginshire Cup winners Banks o’ Dee JFC knowing that anything less than a victory will see the Jags, who finished their campaign with a point advantage and a superior goal difference to Buchanhaven, finish fifth and it is sure to be a nervy afternoon at Spain Park.

Rothie Rovers, who moved into the runners-up spot in midweek, entertain Cruden Bay and Fraserburgh United host Lossiemouth United with all three matches kicking off at 2pm.