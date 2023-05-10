New McDonald’s: Consultation shows strong demand for Big Macs in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New McDonald’s: Consultation shows strong demand for Big Macs in Huntly

83% of responses to £5 million business park plan in favour

By Keith Findlay
The location of a proposed new business park in Huntly, with the exact site shaded in red. Image: Liberty One /DCT Media
The location of a proposed new business park in Huntly, with the exact site shaded in red. Image: Liberty One /DCT Media

Huntly is a step closer to having a McDonald’s fast food restaurant after people in the town overwhelmingly gave their thumbs up to a new business park.

The £5 million scheme would also bring a Starbucks drive-thru.

Plans posted on Aberdeenshire Council’s website attracted 413 representations from local residents, 344 (83%) of which supported and welcomed the proposed development.

Super-fast EV charging station too

As well as the McDonald’s and Starbucks, there would also be a super-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station on the site just off the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road.

The new business park, called Linnorie, is expected to contribute more than £100,000 a year in business rates to support public services in Huntly and the surrounding area.

Its backers have said the development will also create 100 local jobs and more employment opportunities during the construction phase.

A CGI image showing what the McDonald’s and Starbucks in Huntly would look like. Image: Liberty One

Spearheading the project are Aberdeen-based property developer West Coast Estates (WCE) and family-owned shortbread-maker Dean’s of Huntly.

Highlighting a “groundswell of support from local residents”, the two businesses said locals had praised the potential economic benefits, with many “welcoming a
development like this to help local footfall boost the tourism industry”.

WCE director Iftikar Mian said: “Our engagement with the local community has shown there is strong demand for a food hub and super-fast EV charging station in the area.

Formal support ‘great to see’

“We are now seeing this support materialise into formal representations which is great to see.

“We really are delighted with the significant level of supportive comments received and I would like to thank all those who took the time to provide representations to Aberdeenshire Council.

Mr Mian added: “We are now looking forward to progressing to the next phase of these plans, with overwhelming local support for the proposal.

“With the rise in the cost of living and current climate situation, we are confident our plans will have a positive impact on the local area, whilst providing a substantial economic boost.”

West Coast Estates director, Iftikar Mian. Image: Newsline Scotland<br />(handout pic)

Dean’s has a warehouse and distribution facility next to the site of the proposed business park.

The shortbread-maker and WCE have both highlighting potential benefits to “sustainable transport”.

Bill Dean, owner and managing director, Dean’s, said: “This development would see the first super-fast charging station in the area, helping Huntly’s transition towards net-zero.”

The development partnership is “fully committed to making a positive community impact and would employ exclusively north-east construction contractors,” he added.

Bill Dean, of Dean’s of Huntly

The council is expected to reach a decision on the scheme within months.

WCE and Dean’s said in a joint statement they will continue to “engage with residents and other local stakeholders” as the application progresses.

The project website will remain open throughout and can be viewed at https://linnoriehuntly.co.uk/

P&J readers have their say

When the plans first emerged late last year The Press and Journal asked on Facebook whether McDonald’s and Starbucks would be good for the town.

Responses ranged to unbridled joy at the prospect of getting two of the world’s biggest food and drink retail names on the doorstep to worries about extra HGV traffic trundling up the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

WCE is a private, family-owned development company, founded in Aberdeen in 1991.

Dean’s has been on the go since 1975, when the current MD’s mother, Helen Dean, launched the business in her kitchen.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
6
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]