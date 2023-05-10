New McDonald’s: Consultation shows strong demand for Big Macs in Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly is a step closer to having a McDonald’s fast food restaurant after people in the town overwhelmingly gave their thumbs up to a new business park.

The £5 million scheme would also bring a Starbucks drive-thru.

Plans posted on Aberdeenshire Council’s website attracted 413 representations from local residents, 344 (83%) of which supported and welcomed the proposed development.

Super-fast EV charging station too

As well as the McDonald’s and Starbucks, there would also be a super-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station on the site just off the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road.

The new business park, called Linnorie, is expected to contribute more than £100,000 a year in business rates to support public services in Huntly and the surrounding area.

Its backers have said the development will also create 100 local jobs and more employment opportunities during the construction phase.

Spearheading the project are Aberdeen-based property developer West Coast Estates (WCE) and family-owned shortbread-maker Dean’s of Huntly.

Highlighting a “groundswell of support from local residents”, the two businesses said locals had praised the potential economic benefits, with many “welcoming a

development like this to help local footfall boost the tourism industry”.

WCE director Iftikar Mian said: “Our engagement with the local community has shown there is strong demand for a food hub and super-fast EV charging station in the area.

Formal support ‘great to see’

“We are now seeing this support materialise into formal representations which is great to see.

“We really are delighted with the significant level of supportive comments received and I would like to thank all those who took the time to provide representations to Aberdeenshire Council.

Mr Mian added: “We are now looking forward to progressing to the next phase of these plans, with overwhelming local support for the proposal.

“With the rise in the cost of living and current climate situation, we are confident our plans will have a positive impact on the local area, whilst providing a substantial economic boost.”

Dean’s has a warehouse and distribution facility next to the site of the proposed business park.

The shortbread-maker and WCE have both highlighting potential benefits to “sustainable transport”.

Bill Dean, owner and managing director, Dean’s, said: “This development would see the first super-fast charging station in the area, helping Huntly’s transition towards net-zero.”

The development partnership is “fully committed to making a positive community impact and would employ exclusively north-east construction contractors,” he added.

The council is expected to reach a decision on the scheme within months.

WCE and Dean’s said in a joint statement they will continue to “engage with residents and other local stakeholders” as the application progresses.

The project website will remain open throughout and can be viewed at https://linnoriehuntly.co.uk/

P&J readers have their say

When the plans first emerged late last year The Press and Journal asked on Facebook whether McDonald’s and Starbucks would be good for the town.

Responses ranged to unbridled joy at the prospect of getting two of the world’s biggest food and drink retail names on the doorstep to worries about extra HGV traffic trundling up the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

WCE is a private, family-owned development company, founded in Aberdeen in 1991.

Dean’s has been on the go since 1975, when the current MD’s mother, Helen Dean, launched the business in her kitchen.