Jimmy Buchan has big ambitions for his Amity Fish Company

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Jimmy Buchan, the ex-fishing skipper behind Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company.

How and why did you start in business?

It was always an ambition and a vision that we have the “best” seafood in the world landed around our coastline.

The thinking behind it was to get more eateries and chefs embracing local supply, and to build a brand and supply chain from sea to plate, from sustainable fisheries and responsibly sourced.

Located at the port of Peterhead in the heart of the Scottish seafood processing sector, we are ideally placed to collaborate with our suppliers to solve our customers needs.

Amity – Latin for “friendly” – is a follow-on business from my fishing vessel of the same name.

How did you get to where you are today?

I transited from a 40-year fishing career, as I could see that I could not continue at sea endlessly.

I started the preparation of coming onshore by attending college at age 50 to brush up on business management skills.

The rest has been hard work coupled with a degree of determination, as well as a “no surrender” attitude.

Who helped you?

There are many people and organisations that have assisted in the growth of the business transition, however, primarily my wife – who has seen the highs, lows and everything in between.

Business Gateway and Opportunity North East have been a big help too – but most of all it is the team that has evolved from the early beginnings of me starting out solo.

Without them, the story and direction would not have been so progressive. Success is empowering the team to take responsibility and drive the business forward. After all, there is no “i” in “team”.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The best advice is self-belief – there is no such thing as “can’t”. There is always a solution and better days ahead, so work hard to find solutions and be grateful.

What is your biggest mistake?

I do not see mistakes as failures – I see them as part of the learning journey and, therefore, the advice is to learn from them and build on them. Oh, and I have made many – but that is life’s journeys.

What is your greatest achievement?

I would like to say it was owing and skippering my own fishing vessel at 26, in 1986, and managing to remain in an industry that has seen significant highs and lows over the past three decades.

But I am lucky to have many happy memories of great times and events, like picking up the accolade for the UK’s best small business at the recent Federation of Small Businesses Awards – beating 3,000 other firms across the UK – or the Duke of Rothesay visiting our unit in 2021.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I believe we should focus on business growth and incentives. Business rates should be at a level that encourages growth, and we need to give firms the tools to transit to automisation, while also driving down bureaucracy and red tape.

We need to find solutions to where the employment opportunities lie, and make provision for people to be in work that must be a better option mentally and financially.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to grow Amity to become a household brand across the UK. It’s a huge market and there’s still lots of work to be done.

Seafood is a great source of protein which has great health benefits for us all, and government has a duty to make that accessible to all by education and marketing.

What do you do to relax?

I most enjoy spending time with my wife and family. We live a busy life during the week and weekends are, therefore, spent relaxing, and going away in our caravan. There are some truly great places to see and visit in the UK.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I enjoy a wide variety of music. I can often be seen out walking the dog and with my earphones on.

I read mostly biographies, as I like learning about people and the journey they have had. As for TV, sadly I seem to only ever watch rolling news.

What do you waste your money on?

I would like to think I don’t waste money. And even if I did, I would not admit it publicly. My wife would use it as good reason to square the books and spend some more.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I am an early morning person and rarely need an alarm clock to get me going. I usually turn the radio on to catch the headlines of the day, followed by a good brew and breakfast.

Then it’s off to work – another day another dollar, and another set of challenges.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Toyota Hilux which is a great workhorse. I occasionally get to drive my wife’s Volvo XC60 Hybrid – great car and I can see the advantages of going electric. It’s the future.

I liken this revolution in transport to the ones our forefathers had to make in going from steam to diesel.

The future is challenging but innovation will drive it, so watch this space.”