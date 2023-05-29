Sir Ian Wood says Aberdeen’s new BioHub will be ‘transformational place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian Wood says Aberdeen’s new BioHub will be ‘transformational place’

Innovation minister calls it a 'tremendous asset' for the whole of Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Opportunity North East (One) chairman Sir Ian Wood, One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O'Neil, One chief executive Jennifer Craw and Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead MSP at One BioHub.
l-r Opportunity North East (One) chairman Sir Ian Wood, One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O'Neil, One chief executive Jennifer Craw and Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead MSP at One BioHub. Image: One

Billionaire philanthropist Sir Ian Wood has hailed the new £40 million One BioHub for life sciences in Aberdeen as “an exciting new business dimension” for the north-east economy.

It is one of a string of major projects in the Granite City aimed reducing the region’s traditional dependence on oil and gas.

The new facility at Foresterhill had its official opening earlier today.

Sir Ian, the oil and gas industry doyen now leading Opportunity North East (One) as chairman, said: “One BioHub will be ‘the’ transformational place in the north-east of Scotland for the entrepreneurial life sciences community and growth sector to meet, share, learn, start up, innovate and grow.

Game changer

“It will be a new game-changing technology and business cluster in Aberdeen, accelerating life sciences commercialisation, translating research into solutions in the market, improving health and wellbeing, creating high-growth businesses and high-value jobs, and harnessing the potential of science, technology and innovation to diversify the economy.

“This adds an exciting new business dimension to our economy.”

Making the most of region’s intellectual assets

Deborah O’Neil, chairwoman of One’s life sciences board and chief executive of Aberdeen biotechnology company Novabiotics, said the new building shows the north-east is “serious about its life sciences opportunity”.

She added: “The region is home to world-class research and innovation in the University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, NHS Grampian, a thriving community of 2,500 life scientists and a cluster of dynamic biotech, medtech and healthtech businesses.

“One BioHub will make more of all these strengths, assets and talented people.

“It will inspire the next generation of bio-entrepreneurs to commercialise innovation in the city, solve health challenges and create lasting economic value.”

Opportunity North East life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O'Neil.
Opportunity North East life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O’Neil. Image One

Formally opening the site, Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead MSP said: “One BioHub will be a tremendous asset for the north-east and whole of Scotland.

“It will allow the already thriving life sciences cluster in the region to continue growing, innovating and succeeding. This includes important work in developing innovative treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease and cancer.”

Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord of Garvel, hailed the facility as an “important new platform for the region’s life sciences industries”.

He added: “I have no doubt it will rapidly forge an international reputation for excellence.

“The products developed here will improve lives, and reduce pain and suffering worldwide, while the companies based here will bring high quality jobs and investment to the local community.”

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead at today's official opening of One BioHub in Aberdeen.
Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead at today’s official opening of One BioHub in Aberdeen. Image: One

One BioHub is backed by a total of £20 million from the UK and Scottish governments through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, a partnership between both governments, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and One.

Meanwhile, One has committed up to £5.6 million to deliver its ambitions and Scottish Enterprise is contributing £2 million. Other project partners include Aberdeen University and NHS Grampian

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]