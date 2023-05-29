Sir Ian Wood says Aberdeen’s new BioHub will be ‘transformational place’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billionaire philanthropist Sir Ian Wood has hailed the new £40 million One BioHub for life sciences in Aberdeen as “an exciting new business dimension” for the north-east economy.

It is one of a string of major projects in the Granite City aimed reducing the region’s traditional dependence on oil and gas.

The new facility at Foresterhill had its official opening earlier today.

Sir Ian, the oil and gas industry doyen now leading Opportunity North East (One) as chairman, said: “One BioHub will be ‘the’ transformational place in the north-east of Scotland for the entrepreneurial life sciences community and growth sector to meet, share, learn, start up, innovate and grow.

Game changer

“It will be a new game-changing technology and business cluster in Aberdeen, accelerating life sciences commercialisation, translating research into solutions in the market, improving health and wellbeing, creating high-growth businesses and high-value jobs, and harnessing the potential of science, technology and innovation to diversify the economy.

“This adds an exciting new business dimension to our economy.”

Making the most of region’s intellectual assets

Deborah O’Neil, chairwoman of One’s life sciences board and chief executive of Aberdeen biotechnology company Novabiotics, said the new building shows the north-east is “serious about its life sciences opportunity”.

She added: “The region is home to world-class research and innovation in the University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, NHS Grampian, a thriving community of 2,500 life scientists and a cluster of dynamic biotech, medtech and healthtech businesses.

“One BioHub will make more of all these strengths, assets and talented people.

“It will inspire the next generation of bio-entrepreneurs to commercialise innovation in the city, solve health challenges and create lasting economic value.”

Formally opening the site, Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead MSP said: “One BioHub will be a tremendous asset for the north-east and whole of Scotland.

“It will allow the already thriving life sciences cluster in the region to continue growing, innovating and succeeding. This includes important work in developing innovative treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease and cancer.”

Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord of Garvel, hailed the facility as an “important new platform for the region’s life sciences industries”.

He added: “I have no doubt it will rapidly forge an international reputation for excellence.

“The products developed here will improve lives, and reduce pain and suffering worldwide, while the companies based here will bring high quality jobs and investment to the local community.”

One BioHub is backed by a total of £20 million from the UK and Scottish governments through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, a partnership between both governments, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and One.

Meanwhile, One has committed up to £5.6 million to deliver its ambitions and Scottish Enterprise is contributing £2 million. Other project partners include Aberdeen University and NHS Grampian