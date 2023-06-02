FlixBus v Stagecoach: Bus battle intensifies in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Budget bus operator FlixBus has delivered another salvo in an increasingly bitter row with Stagecoach Group over access to Aberdeen’s bus station.

The firm claims Stagecoach, which operates the bus station, is shutting it out.

But Perth-based Stagecoach insists the decision to deny FlixBus access is because of safety and capacity issues.

The two companies are in competition on routes from Aberdeen to other Scottish cities and beyond.

FlixBus is a relative newcomer to the UK transport scene but has ambitions to build the largest intercity coach network in Britain.

The German company started operating out of Aberdeen bus station earlier this year.

Its coaches now leave the Granite City from a bus stop on Littlejohn Street.

Escalating row

Last month FlixBus threatened to take its complaint against Stagecoach to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Stagecoach fired back, saying it had “endeavoured to have a constructive dialogue with FlixBus at all stages”.

This included “detailed talks” about how proposed journeys could be safely accommodated at the bus station, Stagecoach said, adding it was open to further discussions to address any concerns.

Stagecoach’s pig-headedness is causing consternation for our passengers.” Jack Irvine, adviser to FlixBus

In an update today, FlixBus said its passengers were still having to embark and disembark in the street.

The company revealed it has requested an urgent meeting to seek the support of Aberdeen City Council to “ensure residents are being offered a full and fair choice of services from their local bus station”.

Jack Irvine, an advisor to the firm, said: “Stagecoach’s pig-headedness is causing consternation for our passengers.

“We keep hearing about Stagecoach having health and safety issues inside the bus station and that’s why they won’t give us slots. How about the health and safety issues of us being forced onto the street?”

FlixBus has yet to see the “supposed” health and safety concerns Stagecoach have about letting its rival into the bus station, Mr Irvine said, adding: “Next thing you know they’ll be running competition off the roads.”

Andreas Schorling, managing director for FlixBus in the UK, said: “Despite Stagecoach’s claims we are ‘in discussions’, officials have made no effort to consult with us or find a resolution in the last two months, and in fact refused a dispute resolution.

“Operations staff from our coach partner McGill’s offered a meeting, but Stagecoach declined without explanation.”

FlixBus boss claims bus station is being used largely as parking space

Mr Schorling added: “We have evidence that Aberdeen bus station’s utilisation is not maximised. In fact, it is being used largely as a parking facility for buses and coaches, rather than as a pick-up point for passengers”.

This is a “deliberate misuse” of the space to keep out competitors, the UK MD claimed.

McGill’s chief executive Ralph Roberts, who is also president of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “This situation could have been resolved amicably and swiftly. I am hopeful we can still achieve this.”

Stagecoach and the city council have not yet responded to our requests for comment.