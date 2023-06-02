FlixBus v Stagecoach: Bus battle intensifies in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FlixBus v Stagecoach: Bus battle intensifies in Aberdeen

Rivals at loggerheads over bus station space

By Keith Findlay
FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling.
FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling. Image: Media House International

Budget bus operator FlixBus has delivered another salvo in an increasingly bitter row with Stagecoach Group over access to Aberdeen’s bus station.

The firm claims Stagecoach, which operates the bus station, is shutting it out.

But Perth-based Stagecoach insists the decision to deny FlixBus access is because of safety and capacity issues.

The two companies are in competition on routes from Aberdeen to other Scottish cities and beyond.

Stagecoach service 10 double-decker leaving Aberdeen bus station.
Stagecoach service 10 double-decker leaving Aberdeen bus station. Image: Darrell Benns /DC Thomson

FlixBus is a relative newcomer to the UK transport scene but has ambitions to build the largest intercity coach network in Britain.

The German company started operating out of Aberdeen bus station earlier this year.

Its coaches now leave the Granite City from a bus stop on Littlejohn Street.

Escalating row

Last month FlixBus threatened to take its complaint against Stagecoach to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Stagecoach fired back, saying it had “endeavoured to have a constructive dialogue with FlixBus at all stages”.

This included “detailed talks” about how proposed journeys could be safely accommodated at the bus station, Stagecoach said, adding it was open to further discussions to address any concerns.

Stagecoach’s pig-headedness is causing consternation for our passengers.”

Jack Irvine, adviser to FlixBus

In an update today, FlixBus said its passengers were still having to embark and disembark in the street.

The company revealed it has requested an urgent meeting to seek the support of Aberdeen City Council to “ensure residents are being offered a full and fair choice of services from their local bus station”.

Jack Irvine, an advisor to the firm, said: “Stagecoach’s pig-headedness is causing consternation for our passengers.

“We keep hearing about Stagecoach having health and safety issues inside the bus station and that’s why they won’t give us slots. How about the health and safety issues of us being forced onto the street?”

FlixBus bus its way from Aberdeen to Glasgow.
FlixBus has a fast-growing network across Europe. Image: FlixBus.

FlixBus has yet to see the “supposed” health and safety concerns Stagecoach have about letting its rival into the bus station, Mr Irvine said, adding: “Next thing you know they’ll be running competition off the roads.”

Andreas Schorling, managing director for FlixBus in the UK, said: “Despite Stagecoach’s claims we are ‘in discussions’, officials have made no effort to consult with us or find a resolution in the last two months, and in fact refused a dispute resolution.

“Operations staff from our coach partner McGill’s offered a meeting, but Stagecoach declined without explanation.”

FlixBus boss claims bus station is being used largely as parking space

Mr Schorling added: “We have evidence that Aberdeen bus station’s utilisation is not maximised. In fact, it is being used largely as a parking facility for buses and coaches, rather than as a pick-up point for passengers”.

This is a “deliberate misuse” of the space to keep out competitors, the UK MD claimed.

McGill’s chief executive Ralph Roberts, who is also president of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “This situation could have been resolved amicably and swiftly. I am hopeful we can still achieve this.”

Stagecoach and the city council have not yet responded to our requests for comment.

