Home News Moray

Moray walking festival returning with 40 events over 10 days

The Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival will be back between June 16 and 26.

By Ellie Milne
Walkers crossing the River Fiddich
Walkers crossing the River Fiddich as part of Midsummer Moray. Image: Mark Johnston.

A community-run outdoor festival will return to Moray with 40 events later this month.

The Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival is managed by volunteers from the Moray Way Association with local experts contributing to the programme.

The 10-day event will be back between Friday, June 16, and Monday, June 26.

Community groups, social enterprises, non-profit organisations and individuals from the area will be sharing their knowledge on the historical, archaeological, cultural and natural heritage of Moray.

A range of activities have been organised to appeal to adrenaline junkies and those looking for a more laid back experience.

Walkers standing on the bridge crossing the River Livet
Walkers on the Glenfiddich to Glenlivet route crossing the River Livet. Image: Mark Johnston.

What events will be on offer?

Among the programme of events, which can all be booked online, is a nature photography trail which has been set up by Gary Murison who will share his tips and tricks for capturing shots of nature

Moray Council is leading tours up to a hidden glen in the Glenlivet hills where a rustic log cabin overlooks the head of the glen, Blairfindy moor and the Spey Valley.

Annie Ives from the Bumblebee Conservation Trust will be teaching guests how to identify and record bumblebees in their own gardens, while Dr John Barrett will share the medieval history of the Picts at Burghead.

For those looking for more of a challenge, the Dorenell and Glenlivet Ranger Services will be leading a walk from Bridgehaugh in Glenfiddich through to Glenlivet and SurfABLE will be giving people the opportunity to try out surfing for the first time.

Walker in red jacket on the Moray Coast with seaweed in the foreground
Foraging walks on the Moray Coast are part of the programme of events. Image: Jess Vale.

Different to other outdoor festivals

Kath Todd, chairwoman of the Moray Way Association, said: “The festival is very different from other walking events in the UK in that the events each have an interest element connected to them, whether it’s nature, heritage or learning about a landscape or a new skill.

“Notably our festival boasts a diverse range of local event providers ranging from local voluntary organisations to outdoor activity organisations, all eager to demonstrate the wonders of Moray and why it is so special.

“We would be keen to hear from other community organisations who want to participate next year as the association can help with ideas and training.”

“The Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival is a community-run event, and participants will be pleased to know that any profits generated from the festival goes back into supporting our other walking initiatives like the Moray Ways website – a digital library of Moray ways.”

