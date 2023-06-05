Exclusive: Aberdeen biotech firm edging closer to first product launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen biotech firm edging closer to first product launch

NovaBiotics hopes to hit the jackpot with its 'rapid-acting' treatment for nail disorders.

NovaBiotics CEO Deborah O,Neil
NovaBiotics CEO Deborah O,Neil. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

NovaBiotics, the Aberdeen-based biotechnology company focused on providing remedies for some of the world’s most common ailments, is inching towards commercialisation of one of its core products.

The major milestone is now “nearer-term” after many years of product research and development (R&D), chief executive and scientific officer Deborah O’Neil told The Press and Journal.

NovaBiotics is targeting an enormous global market with its “rapid acting solution” for all sorts of nail disorders.

Brush-on treatment has huge market

NP213 is based on natural peptides present within nails and skin – strings of amino acids forming the “building blocks” of proteins. These play a crucial role in maintaining healthy tissue.

A patented brush-on treatment containing NP213, Novexatin, is specifically designed for the treatment of onychomycosis, or nail fungus. This market alone is large but the wider applications of NP213 will tap into one worth many billions of pounds globally.

Nail disorders are estimated to affect up to 12% of the world’s population and treatments represent a growing global market expected to reach £8 billion by 2032.

Onychomycosis, or fungal nail infection on a sufferers' thumb and forefinger.
Onychomycosis, or fungal nail infection on a sufferer’s thumb and forefinger. Image: Shutterstock

More than one in 10 of the world’s population are said to be afflicted by nail fungus. The condition is even more prevalent among the elderly and people suffering from circulatory problems.

An as yet unnamed commercial partner has exclusive rights to market Novexatin in some parts of the world and product launch is expected next year. Terms of the licensing deal include Novabiotics receiving development milestone payments before launch and royalties later.

It’s a different approach to what anyone else is doing.”

Deborah O’Neil

Novabiotics, which a few years ago was named one of Scotland’s top 10 biotech firms to watch out for, is also working on drugs and therapies for a range of other conditions.

It has products targeting cystic fibrosis, respiratory yeast and mould infections, as well as potentially life-threatening bacterial infections. Meanwhile, NM002 (Nylexa) is billed as a “potential game changer” for Covid-related community acquired pneumonia.

But it is the looming first product launch and monetisation of NP213/Novexatin the company is largely focused on right now, Ms O’Neil said.

Other potential applications

She added: “We are more fortunate than most early-stage (development) biotech companies in having something that is so very new to the market. It’s a different approach to what anyone else is doing. Others are reformulating existing antifungals but what we are doing goes way beyond that.”

Ms O’Neil said the groundbreaking technology platform behind NP213 potentially had other applications, besides nail disorders, in the “consumer play” personal care market.

Laboratory worker
NovaBiotics is still at the R&D phase after 19 years. Image: Grant Anderson

NovaBiotics, founded by Ms O’Neil in 2004, is a spin-out from research carried out at the Rowett Institute. The company has spent the past 19 years working to rid the world of a range of debilitating conditions.

Its founder and CEO is also chairwoman of the life sciences sector board at economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), which last week opened a £40 million centre of innovation, One BioHub, at Foresterhill, Aberdeen, for the industry.

Latest accounts for pre-revenue firm show annual losses totalling £2.4m

Meanwhile, accounts lodged by NovaBiotics at Companies House show £2.4m of pre-tax losses and no revenue for the R&D-stage business in the year to November 30 2022.

To date, the firm has been funded by a combination of equity investment, milestone payments from licensing deals, R&D tax credits, grants and “other sundry income”.

NovaBiotics’ 10-strong R&D team is based in Bridge of Don.

[[title]]