Deborah O’Neil: BioHub will transform north-east life sciences sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Deborah O’Neil: BioHub will transform north-east life sciences sector

By Deborah O'Neil
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:39 am
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil

This year will be a landmark for life sciences in the north-east, with the launch of the unique and transformational BioHub taking place in spring.

It will create a focal point for commercialisation and entrepreneurial growth in this high-value sector.

Life sciences is one of the UK’s fastest-growing industries.

Aberdeen’s ‘world-class’ innovation

Biotech companies secured a record-breaking £4.5 billion investment in 2021 and more than £1.5bn in equity finance in 2022.

Aberdeen is home to world-class innovation-led enterprises. These businesses are tackling global health challenges, from neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases to cancer.

They share a strong entrepreneurial drive, take novel research from the lab bench to commercialisation and attract significant investment.

Investment success

TauRx – a leader in Alzheimer’s disease research – announced an investment of £96.3 million in late 2022, triggered by phase three trial results. This is on top of £53m raised in 2021.

And last May Elasmogen – a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new therapeutics using its unique soloMER platform – secured £8m to continue developing its pipeline of next generation drugs through pre-clinical trials.

EnteroBiotix, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel high-diversity microbial therapeutics, closed its £17.8m Series A financing in September 2021.

Elasmogen researcher Obinna Ubah.

Entrepreneurship is the future

Entrepreneurship is fundamental to the sector’s success in delivering health, social and economic benefits.

Leaders from north-east companies, Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, and NHS Grampian share this belief.

As a region we are embedding entrepreneurship in the heart of the triple helix of academic, clinical and research interests.

We are making transformational change happen and creating the environment for our sector to grow.

Catalyst for growth

Seven years ago the private sector, led by Sir Ian Wood, chose to take a leadership role in diversifying the north-east economy.

Opportunity North East (One) was formed as a unique economic development catalyst.

It was launched with a 10-year, £64m funding commitment from the Wood Foundation, and a team and resources to co-create, develop and deliver transformational projects in key sectors.

One’s model sees it co-funding and co-investing with regional and national public and private sector partners.

Sir Ian Wood. Image: Opportunity North East

Life sciences a ‘priority’

Our life sciences cluster was a priority from day one. The region has research strengths in large molecules and a significant asset base, including the Scottish Biologics Facility, Rowett and Institute for Medical Science.

It also boasts a successful track record of spin-outs and start-ups over decades, including TauRx, Elasmogen, EnteroBiotix, Sirakoss, Vertebrate Antibodies and the company I founded, NovaBiotics.

The missing ingredient for future success was a focal point and catalyst for commercialisation, business creation and growth.

So, One brought academics, clinicians and companies together and defined the regional ambition – to grow our company cluster, with a transformational £40m investment to create BioHub.

The new life sciences facility takes shape at Foresterhill in Aberdeen.

This new and iconic location for life sciences in Aberdeen will have specialist accommodation and facilities, as well as the entrepreneurial ecosystem to inspire ambition, and give people the sector-specific skills and knowledge to turn research into businesses.

It will support them at each stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

Through the leadership and delivery of One, BioHub went from a concept to an industry innovation project in the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Funding was secured from One, the UK and Scottish governments, and Scottish Enterprise. Aberdeen University and NHS Grampian are strategic partners in the project.

Over the past five years One has funded, developed and delivered dedicated pre-commercialisation and accelerator support and leadership programmes for commercial skills, while also creating one of the country’s most engaged life sciences networks.

It has raised the region’s profile with investors, strategic partners and industry leaders in the UK and internationally.

The missing ingredient for future success was a focal point and catalyst for commercialisation, business creation and growth.”

Meanwhile, BioHub has progressed through design, procurement and its main construction phase. The construction team maintained momentum during the many challenges posed by the pandemic.

Today, BioHub’s iconic steel and glass structure rises above the city on the Foresterhill Health Campus, one of Europe’s largest co-located clinical, teaching and research sites.

It is a physical manifestation of the Aberdeen city region’s confidence in life sciences and its role in our future low-carbon economy.

An artist’s impression of BioHub. Image: Opportuity North East

When it opens in spring BioHub will provide laboratories, incubation and collaboration space.

There will be customisable accommodation over five floors, specialist business support, and access to expert networks and investors.

It will, ultimately, be home to up to 400 bio-entrepreneurs at full occupancy.

BioHub tenants will be spin-outs, start-ups and scaling businesses bringing new drugs, treatments, therapies and technologies to market.

They will create high-skill jobs to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth.

‘Strong and distinct life sciences cluster’

Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences.

The north-east has a strong and distinct life sciences cluster and BioHub will help to make more of it.

In 2023 we are entering a new era of growth for life sciences in the city region.

I am hugely excited to see how the sector and its current and future entrepreneurs achieve their full potential in the years ahead and positively impact the health and wellbeing of the nation through their innovation.

Deborah O’Neil is chairwoman of One Life Sciences and BioAberdeen, and also founder and chief executive of NovaBiotics.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Shell said it paid 134 million dollars (£109 million) through the UK windfall tax last year (PA)
Anger as Shell profits rocket to ‘obscene’ 115-year high
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
High street lender Santander has warned house prices are set to tumble back to 2021 levels (Mike Egerton/PA)
Santander braces for 10% plunge in house prices and rising borrower defaults
Virgin Atlantic has announced it will restart flights between Heathrow and Shanghai on May 1 (Doug Peters/PA)
Virgin Atlantic to relaunch Shanghai flights suspended since 2020
Shell recorded the highest profit in its 115-year history (Jacob King/PA)
Shell profits fuel calls for increase in oil and gas windfall tax
Telecoms group BT has reported a 3% drop in its third-quarter revenues as it flagged “tough” market conditions in its consumer-facing business (PA)
BT sees revenues fall in ‘tough’ trading conditions
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
Shell has said that profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell profits leap to record £68.1bn after surge in energy prices
Sony has appointed a veteran executive as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change (Daniel Krason/Alamy/PA)
Sony chief financial officer to lead electronic giant as president
The Bank of England will announce its latest base rate change at noon (Alamy/PA)
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession

Most Read

1
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
"Aberdeen’s story is one of extraordinary progress and commitment to realising the full potential of life sciences" - Deborah O'Neil
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented