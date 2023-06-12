Aberdeen Aldi reopening on Thursday after big makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Aldi reopening on Thursday after big makeover

Bread and cakes are in the last aisle so they don't get squashed under your shopping.

By Keith Findlay
Aldi. Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Aberdeen.
Aldi. Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Aberdeen.

The Aldi supermarket in Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Aberdeen, has had a major revamp and will reopen at 8am on Thursday.

It is the latest store to benefit from makeovers across the Aldi estate.

The discount chain says its £600 million refurbishment programme follows feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Store  coming up for seventh anniversary

The Cornhill store, just off Foresterhill Road, near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, started trading on the site of an old Co-op in July 2016.

There was a huge queue of people waiting to get in when it first opened its doors.

The first 100 were handed golden tickets as part of a celebratory lucky draw. One man won a free TV from his golden envelope and another took home a digital alarm clock.

The store's opening day in July 2016.
Opening day in July 2016.

According to Aldi, the store’s refurbishment has delivered 12,400sq ft of floor space.

This is for areas dedicated to fresh meat and fish, health, beauty and babycare products, and “award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits“, among others.

There is also a new and improved food-to-go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

New look Aldi store.
Many Aldi stores are getting a new look like this as part of a £600m investment by the supermarket. Image: McCann

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “The format has been created to make shopping easier for Aberdeen customers.

“The new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.”

New look Aldi store.
Customers will notice better presentation of grocery products. Image: McCann

Aldi said its new-look store would be selling 450 Scottish products from more than 90 suppliers across the country.

The shop currently employs 32 people but more jobs are expected to be created as a result of the revamp.

Store manager Minesh Chopra said: “We can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

