Aberdeen Aldi reopening on Thursday after big makeover

The Aldi supermarket in Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Aberdeen, has had a major revamp and will reopen at 8am on Thursday.

It is the latest store to benefit from makeovers across the Aldi estate.

The discount chain says its £600 million refurbishment programme follows feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Store coming up for seventh anniversary

The Cornhill store, just off Foresterhill Road, near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, started trading on the site of an old Co-op in July 2016.

There was a huge queue of people waiting to get in when it first opened its doors.

The first 100 were handed golden tickets as part of a celebratory lucky draw. One man won a free TV from his golden envelope and another took home a digital alarm clock.

According to Aldi, the store’s refurbishment has delivered 12,400sq ft of floor space.

This is for areas dedicated to fresh meat and fish, health, beauty and babycare products, and “award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits“, among others.

There is also a new and improved food-to-go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “The format has been created to make shopping easier for Aberdeen customers.

“The new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.”

Aldi said its new-look store would be selling 450 Scottish products from more than 90 suppliers across the country.

The shop currently employs 32 people but more jobs are expected to be created as a result of the revamp.

Store manager Minesh Chopra said: “We can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”