Buy your own railway station! Stunning former Victorian buildings in Highlands on the market

The Grantown East property is up for sale after the former heritage centre and restaurant business closed in January.

By David Mackay
Looking at Grantown East station with railway carriage on the left, station buildings in middle, and blue sign on right.
Grantown East dates from the 1860s but had found new life five years ago before closing. Image: Savills

A beautifully restored former Highland railway station converted into a tourist attraction has gone on the market.

Grantown East was a personal passion of owner Karen Blessington who started the restoration in 2015, eventually pouring £2.5 million into it.

However, the Covid pandemic hit just over a year after it opened its doors, and it shut for good in January with the loss of 15 jobs amidst the belief it did not have enough time to establish itself before lockdown.

Now the former station, which closed to passengers in 1965, is on the market for another enthusiast eager to go full steam ahead.

Red and beige railway carriage labelled "dining car".
Two former railway carriages are now a restaurant and cafe. Image: Savills

What is included in Grantown East sale?

The Grantown East railway station dates from 1863 and is next to the A95 Aberlour road, about a mile south of the town.

The sale includes the immaculate Victorian station building, which has been converted into a “bright and airy” retail and event space.

Specialist restoration teams were hired for the works, who have blended traditional stone exteriors with contemporary interiors.

Old-style British Railway blue sign saying Grantown East
Grantown East station was closed in the 1960s during the Beeching cuts. Image: Savills

Two converted railway carriages, which are now a restaurant and cafe, are outside at the former platforms. The menu was popular among visitors for offering pizza as a dessert as well as a main course.

A miniature railway was also run on the property.

There is also extensive car parking and a further outdoor event space, including an area which has been specifically designed as an events field.

Savills, which is managing the sale of the 14-acre site, has not listed a price for the property, instead saying that it is available on application.

Agent Chris Thomson said: “The current owner has invested significant funds and a great deal of care on the restoration of this extremely attractive and characterful leisure project.

View of dedicated events green field at Grantown East.
There is a dedicated area to host events at Grantown East. Image: Savills

“It’s A95 roadside location adds to the great potential for a business to thrive here, and to capitalise on the huge number of visitors attracted to the Cairngorms every year.”

Savills say there is potential for a purchaser to quickly resume the previous Grantown East heritage visitor centre and restaurant business, or use it for an alternative purpose once permissions have been obtained following a sale.

The full Grantown East property listing can be viewed HERE.

