Thurso-based AMTE Power facing four-week battle for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Thurso-based AMTE Power facing four-week battle for survival

North jobs on the line and £160 million plans for Dundee up in the air.

By Keith Findlay and Rob McLaren
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power

Dozens of jobs in Caithness and a £160 million “gigafactory” planned for Dundee are under threat after battery-maker AMTE Power said it was running out of cash.

The Thurso-based company warned it needs a fresh injection of capital “within no less than the next four weeks”.

Shares in the Alternative Investment Market-listed firm crashed more than 70% today, wiping more than £2m off it’s market value.

Investment in Thurso

AMTE’s bosses are busy trying to convince potential backers the business has good long-term prospects if they can only resolve its immediate “reducing cash position”.

The company employs 35 people in Thurso, where it manufactures its two core product battery cells – Ultra Prime and Ultra Safe. Investment has recently gone into ramping up production there.

AMTE announced last July it would build its first “gigafactory” at the former Michelin site in Dundee, creating 215 direct and 800 indirect jobs. The facility is expected to be up and running by the third quarter of 2025.

The proposed "gigafactory" at the former Michelin tyre site in Dundee.
The proposed “gigafactory” at the former Michelin tyre site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power

Earlier this year, AMTE suggested it could be tempted to relocate to the US to take advantage of green subsidies across the Atlantic – but it also highlighted its commitment to Dundee. The proposed gigafactory is expected to be capable of producing more than 8 million battery cells a year, allowing AMTE to rapidly scale up production.

The preferred site is the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), a joint venture between French tyre giant Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee Council.

Dundee units still on the market

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said: “We are sorry to hear of today’s news regarding AMTE Power’s financial situation.

“Whilst AMTE Power has announced MSIP as its preferred location, our large industrial units remain on the market and we continue to show them to other interested parties.

“We have a number of companies actively looking at those spaces, and we will continue to promote them as the place for large scale manufacturing to locate in Scotland. We will share any news on that as it progresses.”

AMTE worker.
Dozens of Caithness jobs are at risk. Image: AMTE Power

AMTE specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for energy storage and electric cars.

It warned last December it would need to raise additional capital by April 2023 in order to meet its then current operating costs.

The company subsequently secured a £580,000 loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to support its operation in Thurso.

On March 31 the firm said it had drawn down a new £580,000 loan facility. Less than a month later it announced it had secured an additional £1m through a convertible loan.

‘Active discussions are ongoing’

Updating the market on its finances today, AMTE said: “The company has subsequently been in, and continues to be in, discussions with potential investors concerning raising further finance.

“The company needs to conclude some form of fundraising within no less than the next four weeks.  Whilst active discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty of the outcome of these discussions.

“Should the company be unable to secure additional funding, the prospects for recovery of value, if any, by shareholders would be uncertain.

“Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.”

AMTE's factory in Thurso.
AMTE’s factory in Thurso. Image: AMTE Power.

AMTE was founded in 2013 and joined the AIM market in March 2021.

Its purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso is the second largest in the UK.

The company also has a product development team based in Oxford, part of a 75-strong total workforce.

Chief executive Alan Hollis said: “AMTE Power is the UK’s only remaining homegrown commercial battery cell maker.  We have established ourselves as a leading player in the sector, with differentiated lithium and sodium-ion technology on the cusp of commercialisation.

AMTE chief executive Alan Hollis
AMTE chief executive Alan Hollis. Image: Carmargue PR

“We are active in our engagement with stakeholders to raise funding and to communicate the importance of developing a homegrown battery manufacturing industry to enable a just transition to net-zero, support the UK’s energy security and unlock green industrial growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
AMTE insists its long-term prospects are good. Image: AMTE Power
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure