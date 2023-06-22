Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead

Legacy schemes like Hywind not tied to fixed power prices.

By Hamish Penman
Hywind Scotland.
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik

Profits from Equinor’s Hywind Scotland offshore wind scheme, off Peterhead, have surged as older green projects cashed in on a European gas crisis.

The world’s first floating wind farm, about 18 miles off the north-east coast, generated pre-tax earnings of £27.6 million last year. This is a 68% increase on the £16.4m the project made in 2021, while turnover increased by 32% year-on-year, to £47m.

Unlike newer offshore wind projects, Hywind isn’t supported by a government issued contract for difference (CfD), which guarantees developers a fixed price for their power.

Floating offshore wind only became a distinct category relative recently, with the Twinhub project off Cornwall becoming the first ever CfD supported floating scheme.

That means the Hywind development, operational since 2017, is free to sell its green energy on the open market through fully tradeable Renewables Obligation Certificates.

Market favours older wind projects

Due to the way the UK’s energy market functions, older renewables projects that aren’t on a CfD have benefitted from soaring gas prices amid a squeeze on supplies.

Electricity prices are determined every half an hour by the cost of the last unit of energy acquired to meet demand and balance the grid.

Distant view of power station’s cooling towers in North Yorkshire.

The current intermittency of renewable energy means, most of the time, the last unit of power required often comes from gas-fired power stations.

As a result lower-cost renewable energy is sold at the same price as costlier fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Older offshore wind projects have subsequently prospered from the upswell in gas prices that sent household bills skywards in 2022, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Decoupling prices and enacting taxes

During her short-lived stint as prime minister Liz Truss tried to address the issue by decoupling the price of green energy from gas. She sought to sign up older renewable projects to long-term CfDs.

The tail end of last year saw Equinor toasting five years of operation for the pioneering Hywind project, which is still ranked the world’s best-performing offshore wind asset.

Investment in skills is critical to the UK’s net zero ambitions
Workers aboard the crew transfer vessel MCS Swath 1 on their way to work at Hywind Scotland.

The scheme has achieved a capacity factor – a measure of how often a wind plant operates at its full potential output – of 54%.

With a capacity of 30 megawatts across its five turbines, Hywind generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

More from Press and Journal

Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. Image: Michal Wachucik
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle
Adult disability payment
Urgent action needed to tackle care package issues in Moray

Conversation