Hit Cbeebies show Bluey brings its sell-out tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Bluey will be coming to the Granite City from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday 20, next year.

By Cameron Roy
Hit TV series Bluey’s Big Play comes to Aberdeen's P&J Live for theatre show. Image: Madison Square Gardens.
Hit children’s TV show Bluey has announced it will visit Aberdeen’s P&J Live for a theatre show.

For the first time ever, the number one rated CBeebies show is hitting the road in the UK, following sell-out shows across Australia and the USA.

The Bluey crew will arrive at P&J Live from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday 20, 2024.

It is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Bafta and Emmy award-winning children’s television series produced by Ludo Studio which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies.

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and mum and dad Bandit and Chilli.

The show will feature sets and puppets from the show. Image: Madison Square Gardens.

The theatre show features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

It tells the story of dad feeling like a Sunday afternoon time out on a bean bag, but Bluey and Bingo have other plans.

The stage show has enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Since bursting onto TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed critical success at home and abroad, as well as hit ratings.

Bluey is a preschool TV show. Image: Madison Square Gardens.

Bluey is the number one children’s show in Australia, number one on Disney Junior in the UK, and the number one rated show on CBeebies in the UK

The theatre show has been produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

It showcases puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

The Bluey theatre show has been a hit with audiences around the world. Image: Madison Square Gardens.

P&J Live ‘thrilled’ to welcome Bluey to Aberdeen

Natasha Spence, head of attractions at BBC studios live entertainment said: “Following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show in the US and in Australia, we are so excited to bring Bluey’s Big Play the stage show to fans across the UK.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to join Bluey on a brand new adventure and see the lovable characters come to life at P&J Live.

“The hugely popular TV show is the ultimate kids’ show has also gathered quite the following among adults and so we’re sure everyone will have a blast next summer.”

Bluey’s Big Play will go on sale on Friday, June, 30 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Hit Cbeebies show Bluey brings its sell-out tour to Aberdeen's P&J Live
