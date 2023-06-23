The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth more than £4 million

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has rocketed in value from a £535,000 signing to a forward worth in excess of £4 million, with today marking one year since he joined the Dons.

When the Reds signed a striker from a club relegated from Hungary’s top division, it seemed like a left-field move.

More so when taking into consideration Miovski had only scored two goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season for struggling MTK Budapest… and had been playing on the right wing for the Hungarian club.

However, then-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and his recruitment team saw something in Miovski they believed could make him a goalscorer in Scotland.

Fast forward a year and the club have been proven right, with current boss Barry Robson also feeling the benefit as Miovski scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Reds recruitment team studied Miovski

Aberdeen’s capture of Miovski was the result of months of diligent investigation.

Hours of footage and live streams of the attacker in action for MTK Budapest were studied.

Then-head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, who also recently left the Dons, went on a number of scouting missions to Hungary to watch Miovski.

This meant a move for Miovski was not a gamble.

Aberdeen knew exactly what they were getting with the North Macedonian international – if they could get him.

Mechanics of the Miovski transfer

Despite less impressive scoring form at a side who were eventually relegated, Miovski was already on the radar of clubs in multiple nations during 2021 and 2022.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03 million) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in the summer of 2021.

And it is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January last year, but were quoted a price of between €1.5 million to €2 million (£1.28 million to £1.71 million).

However, following their relegation, MTK Budapest were forced into a fire sale of their overseas talent.

That was due to a clause in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas players.

Aberdeen swooped to capitalise on the window of opportunity, and beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

A rapid goal return for Dons’ big investment… when striker could finally feature

Although the striker officially signed a year ago, Aberdeen supporters had to wait to see Miovski in action.

He agreed terms on June 23 then officially signed a four-year deal with the Dons following a medical at their training camp in Spain – and was able to train with his new team-mates in Alicante.

However, he could not fly to Scotland as his Visa was still being processed.

He finally arrived in the Granite City three weeks later.

Miovski made his debut in a League Cup match against Raith Rovers on July 24.

Six minutes to grab first goal

It took him just six minutes to announce his arrival in Scotland by winning a penalty, and then converting it against Raith.

After that match and debut goal, Miovski said his ambition was to be the “number one” striker in the Premiership.

⚽ 🇲🇰 Off and running in a Dons top for Bojan Miovski.#StandFree | @bojanmiovskii pic.twitter.com/opYaF7gKuE — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 25, 2022

It was an early indicator of the striker’s ambition… and confidence.

Ultimately he was to finish joint fourth in the Premiership scoring charts on 16 league goals, level with strike partner Duk.

Miovski was on course to smash the 20-goal mark, but the goals dried up with just one in the final three months of the campaign.

However – that one goal was memorable: A superb diving header in the 2-0 defeat of Rangers on April 23.

Celtic’s treble-winning Kyogo Furuhashi ultimately topped the scoring chart on 27 goals.

Strong partnership with Duk as top clubs take notice

Miovski rewarded Aberdeen’s in-depth, pre-signing investigation with goals, and went on to forge a strong partnership with another summer signing, striker partner Luis “Duk” Lopes.

Cape Verde international striker Duk also scored 18 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign.

Miovski’s form has inevitably put him on the radar of clubs.

Italian Serie A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club Stade de Reims were also thought to be mulling over a £4 million move in January.

Miovski is also on the radar of Italian top-flight clubs Bologna and Spezia, while Southampton were monitoring the striker prior to their relegation to the English Championship.

Further clubs in Europe and the UK have also been watching Miovski with interest.

Miovski wants to stay at Aberdeen

The good news for Aberdeen fans is Miovski has indicated he does not want to exit Pittodrie this summer.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, the striker recently said all his focus is on the next three years at Pittodrie.

Chairman Dave Cormack has also reiterated repeatedly Aberdeen do not have to sell players due to their strong financial footing.

Their financial position has grown even stronger of late – Aberdeen have guaranteed, lucrative European group stage action next season and will enter the Europa League play-offs on August 24.

Miovski is currently in rehabilitation from an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren on May 24, the win which secured third in the Premiership and Europe.

The striker was stretchered off after being fouled by Thierry Small, who was shown a straight red card.

The injury ruled Miovski out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine (3-2 loss) and England (7-0 loss) earlier this month.

Miovski was recently given the all-clear to remove his protective boot and is on course to join the Dons first-team squad’s pre-season training on July 10.

Pittodrie club’s shrewd investments

In light of Miovkski’s goal return and interest from clubs, the £535,000 outlay could be one of Aberdeen’s best buys for many years.

That could be said for a number of Aberdeen’s acquisitions in the last year.

The Dons paid around £400,000 to Benfica last summer for Duk and Italian Serie A club Torino have been linked with a move for the striker.

Duk has been linked with several clubs over the last few months, including Bologna, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Aberdeen also recently signed midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Miovski, Duk and Clarkson – all superb business by Aberdeen.

He may have been an unknown quantity to the majority of Aberdeen fans prior to signing, but Miovski was already making a name for himself in Europe.

A more prolific scoring record at a higher profile league in Scotland will surely bring interest from many more clubs.

The key factors are this – Miovski has said he does not want to leave, and will surely take an offer way beyond £4 million to test the Aberdeen board’s resolve to retain him.