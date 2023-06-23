The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth more than £4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth more than £4 million

Friday marks a year since the Dons signed Miovski, who is set to be fit for pre-season despite being stretchered off in the second last game of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has rocketed in value from a £535,000 signing to a forward worth in excess of £4 million, with today marking one year since he joined the Dons.

When the Reds signed a striker from a club relegated from Hungary’s top division, it seemed like a left-field move.

More so when taking into consideration Miovski had only scored two goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season for struggling MTK Budapest… and had been playing on the right wing for the Hungarian club.

However, then-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and his recruitment team saw something in Miovski they believed could make him a goalscorer in Scotland.

Fast forward a year and the club have been proven right, with current boss Barry Robson also feeling the benefit as Miovski scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Reds recruitment team studied Miovski

Aberdeen’s capture of Miovski was the result of months of diligent investigation.

Hours of footage and live streams of the attacker in action for MTK Budapest were studied.

Then-head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, who also recently left the Dons, went on a number of scouting missions to Hungary to watch Miovski.

This meant a move for Miovski was not a gamble.

Aberdeen knew exactly what they were getting with the North Macedonian international – if they could get him.

Mechanics of the Miovski transfer

Despite less impressive scoring form at a side who were eventually relegated, Miovski was already on the radar of clubs in multiple nations during 2021 and 2022.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03 million) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in the summer of 2021.

 

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scored 18 goals last season. Image: SNS.

And it is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January last year, but were quoted a price of between €1.5 million to €2 million (£1.28 million to £1.71 million).

However, following their relegation, MTK Budapest were forced into a fire sale of their overseas talent.

That was due to a clause in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas players.

Aberdeen swooped to capitalise on the window of opportunity, and beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

A rapid goal return for Dons’ big investment… when striker could finally feature

Although the striker officially signed a year ago, Aberdeen supporters had to wait to see Miovski in action.

He agreed terms on June 23 then officially signed a four-year deal with the Dons following a medical at their training camp in Spain – and was able to train with his new team-mates in Alicante.

Lewis Ferguson (r) training with summer signing Bojan Miovski in Spain last summer. Image: Aberdeen FC.

However, he could not fly to Scotland as his Visa was still being processed.

He finally arrived in the Granite City three weeks later.

Miovski made his debut in a League Cup match against Raith Rovers on July 24.

Bojan Miovski ahead of his debut – against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS.

Six minutes to grab first goal

It took him just six minutes to announce his arrival in Scotland by winning a penalty, and then converting it against Raith.

After that match and debut goal, Miovski said his ambition was to be the “number one” striker in the Premiership.

It was an early indicator of the striker’s ambition… and confidence.

Ultimately he was to finish joint fourth in the Premiership scoring charts on 16 league goals, level with strike partner Duk.

Miovski was on course to smash the 20-goal mark, but the goals dried up with just one in the final three months of the campaign.

However – that one goal was memorable: A superb diving header in the 2-0 defeat of Rangers on April 23.

Bojan Miovski for Aberdeen to make it 2-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie in April. Image: SNS.

Celtic’s treble-winning Kyogo Furuhashi ultimately topped the scoring chart on 27 goals.

Strong partnership with Duk as top clubs take notice

Miovski rewarded Aberdeen’s in-depth, pre-signing investigation with goals, and went on to forge a strong partnership with another summer signing, striker partner Luis “Duk” Lopes.

Cape Verde international striker Duk also scored 18 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Miovski’s form has inevitably put him on the radar of clubs.

Italian Serie A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club Stade de Reims were also thought to be mulling over a £4 million move in January.

Miovski is also on the radar of Italian top-flight clubs Bologna and Spezia, while Southampton were monitoring the striker prior to their relegation to the English Championship.

Further clubs in Europe and the UK have also been watching Miovski with interest.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski wants to stay at Aberdeen

The good news for Aberdeen fans is Miovski has indicated he does not want to exit Pittodrie this summer.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, the striker recently said all his focus is on the next three years at Pittodrie.

Chairman Dave Cormack has also reiterated repeatedly Aberdeen do not have to sell players due to their strong financial footing.

Their financial position has grown even stronger of late – Aberdeen have guaranteed, lucrative European group stage action next season and will enter the Europa League play-offs on August 24.

Miovski is currently in rehabilitation from an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren on May 24, the win which secured third in the Premiership and Europe.

The striker was stretchered off after being fouled by Thierry Small, who was shown a straight red card.

The injury ruled Miovski out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine (3-2 loss) and England (7-0 loss) earlier this month.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Miovski was recently given the all-clear to remove his protective boot and is on course to join the Dons first-team squad’s pre-season training on July 10.

Pittodrie club’s shrewd investments

In light of Miovkski’s goal return and interest from clubs, the £535,000 outlay could be one of Aberdeen’s best buys for many years.

That could be said for a number of Aberdeen’s acquisitions in the last year.

The Dons paid around £400,000 to Benfica last summer for Duk and Italian Serie A club Torino have been linked with a move for the striker.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with team-mate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Duk has been linked with several clubs over the last few months, including Bologna, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Aberdeen also recently signed midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Miovski, Duk and Clarkson – all superb business by Aberdeen.

He may have been an unknown quantity to the majority of Aberdeen fans prior to signing, but Miovski was already making a name for himself in Europe.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

A more prolific scoring record at a higher profile league in Scotland will surely bring interest from many more clubs.

The key factors are this – Miovski has said he does not want to leave, and will surely take an offer way beyond £4 million to test the Aberdeen board’s resolve to retain him.

