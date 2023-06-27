£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero

Social enterprises in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray can apply for a share of a £2 million funding pot aimed at helping the third sector transition to net-zero.

The Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund (SEJTF) – supported by the Scottish Government – has been extended for these areas following a pilot year.

A total of seven organisations received financial support for sustainable projects under the pilot.

Up to £400,000 available

Managed by Social Investment Scotland (SIS), the fund offers sums of between £20,000 and £400,000 comprising a mix of grant and loan funding.

Applicants must show their organisation’s commitment to a “just transition”.

This is where the economy is moved away from carbon-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, while at the same time creating green jobs and making sure communities directly benefit.

According to SIS, fund applicants need to demonstrate how they can contribute by “delivering outcomes such as empowering and invigorating local communities, sharing the benefits of climate action to address social inequalities and addressing issues related to fuel poverty.”

Arts centre’s net-zero mission

Among the organisations that received support through the fund last year is Aberdeen Arts Centre (AAC), which secured finance to help with net-zero upgrades to its facilities.

The centre revamped its stage lighting following a £34,000 award from the fund, with 15 new LED lanterns helping to cut its energy footprint.

The arts centre building was originally designed as a church in 1831 and while many of the original features remain, AAC is undertaking a series of upgrades to future-proof the performance space. It is also teaming up with Aberdeen Heat and Power, a not-for-profit business specialising in district heat networks, to introduce a new power source.

AAC director Amy Liprott said: “The arts centre plays an important role in the local community.

“We want people to have the best possible facilities to use for performing arts and theatre for years to come.

“Being kinder to the planet is important to us, and while it is not always straightforward in an older building, the switch to LED lighting is just the beginning of our ambition to become more environmentally sound.”

Organisations interested in applying for SEJTF funding have until Friday August 4 to complete an expression of interest form.

Chris Jamieson, head of investments, SIS, said: “Supporting charities, social enterprises and the community with funding to underpin environmental ambitions will be key to future-proofing a range of organisations and facilities, as well as helping Scotland to reach net-zero.

“We would encourage third sector organisations and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes who are looking to reach net-zero to get in touch and apply for funding.”

The Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund for organisations in #Aberdeen, #Aberdeenshire and #Moray is back! The fund offers 50/50 grant & loan support to those delivering #JustTransition as part of Scotland’s journey to #netzero. ➡️ Learn more here: https://t.co/iPDzbmHGoH pic.twitter.com/yFpIaF1oZY — Social Investment Scotland (@socinvestscot) June 9, 2023

Mr Jamieson added: “Aberdeen Arts Centre is a great example of the type of project we’re keen to support.

“While the net-zero upgrades will make the building more sustainable and help the centre to cut down on energy costs, it is also helping to modernise the building and make it fit for the next generation of performers.”

Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Cabinet Secretary said: “The Scottish Government is determinedly supporting communities in the north-east and Moray to make the transition to net-zero.

“It has been great to see the enthusiasm with which social enterprises have responded to the Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund and this year we have doubled funding support from the Scottish Government.

“I encourage social enterprises in the north-east and Moray to apply with sustainable projects which will help to bring environmental and economic benefit, green jobs and greater equality to the region.”