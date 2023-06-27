£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero

Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund opens for applications after pilot scheme.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen Arts Centre. Other third sector organisations in the region are being urged to follow in its footsteps and apply for cash to help get them to net-zero. Image: Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Social enterprises in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray can apply for a share of a £2 million funding pot aimed at helping the third sector transition to net-zero.

The Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund (SEJTF) – supported by the Scottish Government – has been extended for these areas following a pilot year.

A total of seven organisations received financial support for sustainable projects under the pilot.

Up to £400,000 available

Managed by Social Investment Scotland (SIS), the fund offers sums of between £20,000 and £400,000 comprising a mix of grant and loan funding.

Applicants must show their organisation’s commitment to a “just transition”.

This is where the economy is moved away from carbon-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, while at the same time creating green jobs and making sure communities directly benefit.

According to SIS, fund applicants need to demonstrate how they can contribute by “delivering outcomes such as empowering and invigorating local communities, sharing the benefits of climate action to address social inequalities and addressing issues related to fuel poverty.”

Arts centre’s net-zero mission

Among the organisations that received support through the fund last year is Aberdeen Arts Centre (AAC), which secured finance to help with net-zero upgrades to its facilities.

The centre revamped its stage lighting following a £34,000 award from the fund, with 15 new LED lanterns helping to cut its energy footprint.

The arts centre building was originally designed as a church in 1831 and while many of the original features remain, AAC is undertaking a series of upgrades to future-proof the performance space. It is also teaming up with Aberdeen Heat and Power, a not-for-profit business specialising in district heat networks, to introduce a new power source.

We want people to have the best possible facilities to use for performing arts and theatre for years to come.”

AAC director Amy Liprott said: “The arts centre plays an important role in the local community.

“We want people to have the best possible facilities to use for performing arts and theatre for years to come.

“Being kinder to the planet is important to us, and while it is not always straightforward in an older building, the switch to LED lighting is just the beginning of our ambition to become more environmentally sound.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre director Amy Liptrott
Aberdeen Arts Centre director Amy Liptrott in front of the Granite City venue. Image: Newsline Media

Organisations interested in applying for SEJTF funding have until Friday August 4 to complete an expression of interest form.

Chris Jamieson, head of investments, SIS, said: “Supporting charities, social enterprises and the community with funding to underpin environmental ambitions will be key to future-proofing a range of organisations and facilities, as well as helping Scotland to reach net-zero.

“We would encourage third sector organisations and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes who are looking to reach net-zero to get in touch and apply for funding.”

Mr Jamieson added: “Aberdeen Arts Centre is a great example of the type of project we’re keen to support.

“While the net-zero upgrades will make the building more sustainable and help the centre to cut down on energy costs, it is also helping to modernise the building and make it fit for the next generation of performers.”

Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Cabinet Secretary said: “The Scottish Government is determinedly supporting communities in the north-east and Moray to make the transition to net-zero.

Mairi McAllan MSP.

“It has been great to see the enthusiasm with which social enterprises have responded to the Social Enterprise Just Transition Fund and this year we have doubled funding support from the Scottish Government.

“I encourage social enterprises in the north-east and Moray to apply with sustainable projects which will help to bring environmental and economic benefit, green jobs and greater equality to the region.”

