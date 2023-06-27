Sparrows lands multimillion-pound North Sea deal with Ineos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sparrows lands multimillion-pound North Sea deal with Ineos

Contract covers wide range of services on remote-controlled Unity platform.

By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay
Sparrows Group worker.
Image: Aspectus

Energy services contractor Sparrows Group, of Aberdeen, has won a multimillion-pound deal with Ineos in the UK North Sea.

Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), a subsidiary of petrochemicals giant Ineos, awarded Sparrows a three-and-a-half-year contract for the work on its Unity platform.

It covers services including crane and lifting equipment operations, maintenance, engineering and inspection.

Sparrows will also be responsible for re-certification, repair and overhaul of lifting equipment as well as specialist engineering ad hoc support.

Contract to be managed from HQ

The work will be run by Sparrows’ UK team from the contractor’s Granite City headquarters.

Matt Corbin, regional director for Europe, Sparrows, said “Our commitment to providing safe and efficient operations, as well as our track record of more than 45 years’ in the North Sea and our experience working with Ineos FPS to date, is reflected in this announcement.

“Ineos FPS’ assets play a critical role in energy security here in the UK – we’re delighted to have been chosen to ensure the ongoing operations and maintenance of the lifting equipment on Unity.”

Image: Aspectus

The normally unmanned Unity “riser” platform is located about 100 miles offshore in the central North Sea.

Described by Ineos FPS as a “gathering hub”, the facility receives crude oil and gas via six incoming pipelines connected to offshore installations operated by other companies.

Export is through a single subsea link to an onshore terminal in Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, and from there the hydrocarbons are transported via an underground pipeline to the Kinneil terminal at Grangemouth.

Remote-controlled installation

Unity is operated remotely from a control centre at Kinneil. Maintenance teams visit the platform regularly by helicopter and more intensive maintenance programmes are carried out periodically using a “walk-to-work” vessel.

French group Altrad snapped up Sparrows last year for an undisclosed sum, acquiring the business from Jersey-registered Hawk Caledonia.

Sparrows has worked in UK North Sea for nearly 50 years

Sparrows, founded in 1946, in Bath, employs about 2,500 people globally.

The Bridge of Don-based company moved into the offshore oil and gas market in 1975, when it supplied crane operators to the Forties field in the North Sea.

Some of its Aberdeen-based team have been involved in offshore strikes this year in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions in the UK oil and gas industry.

