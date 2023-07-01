18 of the best pictures from North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18 of the best pictures from North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Region's rich larder produces 11 worthy winners.

By Keith Findlay
Amity Fish Company boss Jimmy Buchan and Julie Coutts, the firm's head of business development and operations manager, with the e-commerce award at the big food and drink bash.
Food and drink businesses across the north-east have been recognised for excellence and innovation.

The 2023 North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards celebrated achievements in areas including product and market development, business growth, sustainability, and people and skills.

A total of 11 businesses emerged as worthy winners across 12 categories.

They were among 36 shortlisted companies from ambitious early-stage businesses to established global brands.

North East Food & Drink Awards

All the winners at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards.
The annual awards were organised by Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council. They were hosted by broadcaster and musician Dougie Vipond.

About 250 food and drink professionals were at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, to find out who won.

Essential north-east sector

Food and drink production is an essential part of the north-east economy. The industry employs about 22,000 people across the region, generating an estimated £2.2 billion.

One food, drink and agriculture board chairman Stanley Morrice told guests: “This key sector continues to innovate and grow. That is down to your ambition and drive. You are passionate about your businesses and products, and you are practical and determined. You make this famously enterprising region a leader in food and drink manufacturing.”

North East Food & Drink Awards

Stanley Morrice.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

Dougie Vipond.
He added: “Food and drink is one of the most dynamic and enterprising industries in our economy. I’m excited to see what it will achieve next.”

Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure services committee chairman John Crawley said: “Our region has an excellent base for growth in food, drink, agriculture and seafood, with its wide range of primary produce, diverse businesses, well recognised brands and international connections.”

Award judges included representatives from Aldi Scotland, Aberdeen International Airport’s Northern Lights lounge, Huffman’s, Lomond Food Group and Elevator, as well as from sponsors including ESS Support Services Worldwide, CMS, Robert Gordon University, Scotland Food & Drink, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Skills Development Scotland and Strachans.

North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Award winners

  • Best new product (emerging business) – CocoCaramel’s A Wee Dram, The Perfect Tonic and A Taste of Doric
  • Best new product (small business) – Singularity Sauce Co’s 7 Pot Bramble
  • Best new product (large business) – Mackie’s of Scotland’s Strawberry Swirl
  • Best brewed product – Burnside Brewery’s Right to Roam
  • Best distilled product – Cabezon Beverage’s Ron Cabezon
  • Best food and drink tourism experience – Barra Berries’ Berry Tour Experience
  • Best young business – Vertegrow
  • Business growth – Farmlay Eggs
  • E-commerce success – Amity Fish Company
  • Sustainability – Mackie’s of Scotland
  • Operational excellence – Summerhouse Drinks
  • Leadership and skills – Dean’s of Huntly

