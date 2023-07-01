18 of the best pictures from North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Food and drink businesses across the north-east have been recognised for excellence and innovation.

The 2023 North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards celebrated achievements in areas including product and market development, business growth, sustainability, and people and skills.

A total of 11 businesses emerged as worthy winners across 12 categories.

They were among 36 shortlisted companies from ambitious early-stage businesses to established global brands.

The annual awards were organised by Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council. They were hosted by broadcaster and musician Dougie Vipond.

About 250 food and drink professionals were at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, to find out who won.

Essential north-east sector

Food and drink production is an essential part of the north-east economy. The industry employs about 22,000 people across the region, generating an estimated £2.2 billion.

One food, drink and agriculture board chairman Stanley Morrice told guests: “This key sector continues to innovate and grow. That is down to your ambition and drive. You are passionate about your businesses and products, and you are practical and determined. You make this famously enterprising region a leader in food and drink manufacturing.”

He added: “Food and drink is one of the most dynamic and enterprising industries in our economy. I’m excited to see what it will achieve next.”

Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure services committee chairman John Crawley said: “Our region has an excellent base for growth in food, drink, agriculture and seafood, with its wide range of primary produce, diverse businesses, well recognised brands and international connections.”

Award judges included representatives from Aldi Scotland, Aberdeen International Airport’s Northern Lights lounge, Huffman’s, Lomond Food Group and Elevator, as well as from sponsors including ESS Support Services Worldwide, CMS, Robert Gordon University, Scotland Food & Drink, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Skills Development Scotland and Strachans.

Award winners