NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000

The owners are selling to pursue "other business interests".

By Kelly Wilson
Inver Inn, near Tain, is up for sale at offers over £310,000. Image: ASG Commercial
Inver Inn, near Tain, is up for sale at offers over £310,000. Image: ASG Commercial

The Inver Inn, which dates back to the 19th Century, has been put up for sale by its current owners.

The award-winning property, in the small village of Inver in Easter Ross, just off the NC500 route, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

Known for its freshly cooked seafood, it is currently ranked number one on Trip Advisor for ‘restaurants in the Scottish Highlands’.

The Shop Street business consists of a public bar, restaurant area and beer garden in total seating 72 customers.

It also features a commercial kitchen, office/owners’ accommodation and staff areas.

It is being marketed by Inverness-based ASG Commercial.

The agents described the Inver Inn as “a truly excellent proposition”.

The property was refurbished in 2021. Image: ASG Commercial

Award-winning restaurant

Its sales brochure states: “The revised configuration of the property lends itself to an expansive food and beverage operation which the current owners have exploited that  well having built up an excellent reputation for quality cuisine and service.

“The business has been nominated for several awards, and is also sitting at No.1 ranking on Trip Advisor for ‘Restaurants in the Scottish Highlands’, based on customer reviews.”

Current owners Wil Craig and Mollie Macfarlane bought the Inver Inn in early 2021.

They have now decided to sell the business to “focus on other interests”.

Interior of Inver Inn's award winning restaurant.
The award winning restaurant. Image: ASG Commercial
Outdoor seating area at the property near Tain.
Outdoor seating area for guest to enjoy. Image: ASG Commercial
Exterior of the Inver Inn.
The Inver Inn is popular with golfers. Image: ASG Commercial

Popular with tourists and locals

ASG said strong year-round local trade is enjoyed.

It also benefits from the additional seasonal demand from the large number of tourists who visit the area to travel the North Coast 500, and play golf at Tain and Royal Dornoch.

An excellent level of local trade has been established, ASG added.

The agents said several regulars travel from as far as 50 miles away to dine at the Inn.

A takeaway service has also proved popular with locals.

More from Press and Journal

Sun Dancer in Nairn was voted Scottish Restaurant of the Year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Voyageur Spirit FPSO.
Greater Buchan Area: £700 million-plus North Sea project takes big step forward
New Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) chairman Terry Allan
'Families are in crisis', new Aberdeen autism group chief says
Mortages
Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more
Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…