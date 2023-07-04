NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000

The Inver Inn, which dates back to the 19th Century, has been put up for sale by its current owners.

The award-winning property, in the small village of Inver in Easter Ross, just off the NC500 route, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

Known for its freshly cooked seafood, it is currently ranked number one on Trip Advisor for ‘restaurants in the Scottish Highlands’.

The Shop Street business consists of a public bar, restaurant area and beer garden in total seating 72 customers.

It also features a commercial kitchen, office/owners’ accommodation and staff areas.

It is being marketed by Inverness-based ASG Commercial.

The agents described the Inver Inn as “a truly excellent proposition”.

Award-winning restaurant

Its sales brochure states: “The revised configuration of the property lends itself to an expansive food and beverage operation which the current owners have exploited that well having built up an excellent reputation for quality cuisine and service.

“The business has been nominated for several awards, and is also sitting at No.1 ranking on Trip Advisor for ‘Restaurants in the Scottish Highlands’, based on customer reviews.”

Current owners Wil Craig and Mollie Macfarlane bought the Inver Inn in early 2021.

They have now decided to sell the business to “focus on other interests”.

Popular with tourists and locals

ASG said strong year-round local trade is enjoyed.

It also benefits from the additional seasonal demand from the large number of tourists who visit the area to travel the North Coast 500, and play golf at Tain and Royal Dornoch.

An excellent level of local trade has been established, ASG added.

The agents said several regulars travel from as far as 50 miles away to dine at the Inn.

A takeaway service has also proved popular with locals.