Net zero port – turning ambition into reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Net zero port – turning ambition into reality

Bold strategy to lead the way by 2040.

Presented by Port of Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen which aims to be net zero by 2040.

Port of Aberdeen has the bold ambition to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040.  This means being an exemplar and targeting net zero emissions from vessels visiting the port (scope 3), as well as its own operations (scope 1 and 2).

The 2040 target is at the core of Port of Aberdeen’s net zero strategy which focuses on collaborating with stakeholders across the private and public sectors to reduce emissions in the port, facilitate future low carbon fuels and support the energy transition.

The port has committed £55 million over the next 10 years to achieve this, in addition to more than half-a-billion-pounds already invested in recent years to enhance its infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch of the net zero strategy in May 2023, Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive, Port of Aberdeen said: “Our vision is to become Scotland’s premier net zero port, offering world class facilities and services, at the heart of the nation’s energy transition. This transformational change will deliver significant benefits for the environment, local communities, and wider maritime sector.”

The scale of the challenge, and opportunity, is clear when targeting scope 3 emissions. This includes client vessel emissions and accounts for approximately 97% of the 55,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emitted from Port of Aberdeen in 2019 (baseline year).

The introduction of shore power at scale, starting with first power at three berths in 2024, and facilitating low carbon alternative fuels for client vessels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions in the years to come.

However, achieving success in these areas will require a phased approach and strong partnerships with stakeholders across the public and private sector. Investment, incentives and policy will all be key to ensuring that the right infrastructure for the right vessels is available at the right time.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan said: “The Scottish Government is committed to the decarbonisation of the transport sector in a sustainable way, and the maritime sector has a vital role to play. An efficient and effective offshore energy sector is crucial for a robust economy, and our work to decarbonise the maritime sector will take account of the critical importance of this sector in our supply infrastructure. I wish Port of Aberdeen every success as they aim for their ambitious target of reaching net zero by 2040.”

Changes underway to hit net zero target

The port has already taken action to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, starting with the roll-out of electric vehicles and installation of LED lighting on the quaysides. A wide range of projects are now underway or planned, such as the trial of hydrotreated vegetable oil for port-owned vessels and equipment and exploring the feasibility of onsite energy generation for the port estate.

The new £420 million Aberdeen South Harbour has been designed to accommodate the low carbon fuels of the future. Service trenches are built into the entire length of the 1.5km quayside which removes the costly and time-consuming requirement to retrofit quays with service equipment, whether for shore power, hydrogen, ammonia, or another solution.

The port is nearing completion of an innovative, UK Government-funded feasibility study into decarbonising day-to-day operations at South Harbour. The study – delivered in partnership with Energy Systems Catapult, Connected Places Catapult and Buro Happold – is analysing future port power demands and assessing low carbon energy sources for equipment and quayside infrastructure to develop a roadmap for net zero operations.

Naveed Qamar, Head of Safety, Health, Environment & Quality, said: “Aberdeen has a leading role to play in the UK maritime industry’s path to net zero. All the major energy operator and supply chain companies are on our doorstep, and we have a common goal – reducing emissions and achieving net zero.

“There is a long way to go in delivering our 2040 ambition but I’m confident we can deliver it through our net zero strategy.”

More from Press and Journal

CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government
Alexander Martin Hind.
Pensioners' retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings
West Highland Hotel in Mallaig, Lochaber
First-time buyers struggling in Lochaber as housing shortage bites
Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald, of North Point Distillery.
How Caithness is conquering world of food and drink
Rhys Williams was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen will hopefully land more loan stars from Liverpool in the future
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren's Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Striker Bojan Miovski delivers Aberdeen fitness boost as he confirms timeline for return from…
Katy Boocock atop Ben Ime near Loch Lomond.
Inverness physiotherapist celebrates 60th birthday by climbing 130 Munros for charity
B8008 coastal road with double yellow lines.
Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig
Three women standing together.
Friends raise incredible £40,000 in tribute to Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer