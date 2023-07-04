Strong fish landings at Peterhead Port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong fish landings at Peterhead Port

Tonnage and value up on last year.

Peterhead Port Authority
Peterhead Port where fish landings have been strong.

Fish landings at Peterhead Port have been very good in the first five months of the year, with the tonnage and value of whitefish, pelagic fish and shellfish all up on the same period in 2022.

Figures compiled by Peterhead Port Authority show that 89,256 tonnes of fish with a gross value of almost £96 million came over the quaysides prior to the end of May. This compares with 66,928 tonnes worth just over £82 million to May 2022.

Whitefish tonnage reached 20,978 (18,270 in 2022) worth £41,964,120 (£39,791,454 in 2022), reflecting some quota increases for key species.

Pelagic landings weighed in at 65,890 tonnes (46,332 in 2022) with a gross value of £47,226,145 (£36,953,131 in 2022).

And shellfish landings topped the scales at 2,388 tonnes, marginally up on 2022’s figures (2,326 tonnes) but with better prices yielding £6,787,060 compared with £5,611,996.

Peter Duncan, PPA Head of Fishing – Commercial, said: “Uplifts in quotas for several key commercial whitefish species have more than compensated for some spells of bad weather in the early part of the year.

“There are a lot of fish on the grounds, particularly small haddocks, which are proving to be a challenge, however, as the figures testify it has been a strong start to the year, with uplifts right across the sector in terms of tonnage and value.

“If these favourable conditions continue, we would expect a very strong year for landings at the port.”

Fishing News awards success

Staying on the fishing theme, it was a good night for Peterhead at the recent annual Fishing News awards ceremony in Aberdeen. Peterhead Port Authority sponsored the Over 10M Fisherman of the Year category, which was won by Darren McClements, skipper of the prawn trawler Golden Ray that fishes out of Portavogie in Northern Ireland.

And the town’s very own 18-year-old Harvey Buchan won the Young Fisherman of the Year award, sponsored by Seafish. Harvey works on the trawler Favonious PD 17 and hopes to be a skipper himself one day.

He said: “I had a great big smile on my face when my name was called. My family all jumped up, and there were a lot of people who I knew there as well all cheering me on.”

Harvey said that he wanted to thank his dad for “all the support and patience, and taking the time and showing me what to do”. “I also want to thank the crew of the boat as well for showing me everything they know. I’ve a lot of people to thank, really.”

Port representatives also attended the Skipper Expo event at P&J Live in Aberdeen in early May which attracted a big turnout of visitors.

A new version of the Port’s short film about fishing has been produced and is now available to view on Peterhead Port’s website. 

