From work experience to north-east company director in just over 10 years

Sophie Hannah has progressed quickly since leaving Mintlaw Academy to join her dad at SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.

By Keith Findlay
Sophie Hannah, director, SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.
Sophie Hannah, director, SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.

Aberdeenshire accountant Sophie Hannah has become a director of the firm she spent time at on work experience just over a decade ago.

Its managing partner – her dad, John Hannah – couldn’t be prouder.

Ms Hannah, 26, joined SBP Accountants & Business Advisers (SBP) in 2013 as an accounts assistant.

Her first step on the career ladder came soon  after her Highers at Mintlaw Academy.

She had already been given a taste of life at SBS during a work placement with the firm.

More exams, accountancy qualifications and greater responsibility at north-east firm

It was not long after she joined the business in a full-time role that she started studying for exams with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

She became a fully qualified accountant in 2019 and progressed from there to managing a client base generating more than £300,000 of fees.

Announcing her promotion to director, SBP described her as an an expert in corporate and personal taxation focused on “proactive advice and support”.

As her father, to watch her develop in her role to become such a leading example of what school leavers can achieve is fantastic.”

John Hannah, managing partner, SBP

Based in the firm’s Peterhead office, she manages day-to-day operations with a team of eight and supports a wider north-east management group with strategic business plans.

Mr Hannah said:  “I’m incredibly proud of Sophie. She has shown huge dedication to her progression at SBP since leaving school and been instrumental in the growth of our business in Peterhead.

“As her father, to watch her develop in her role to become such a leading example of what school leavers can achieve is fantastic. I know the whole team and her clients will join me in congratulating this achievement.”

I hope I can be an inspiration to those who are about to start their careers in accountancy.”

Sophie Hannah, director, SBP

Ms Hannah said: “The growth of my own role in SBP is something I’m hugely proud of after leaving school with little accounting knowledge. My progression wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of the whole team and their willingness to share their outstanding knowledge and expertise with me.

“I hope I can be an inspiration to those who are about to start their careers in accountancy and I aim to give the same support I was shown to all of our new starts.

“Whether it’s from school, college or university, it is essential young people find a firm like SBP that offers opportunities and a network of support to train and develop you to ensure you can fulfil your potential.”

Four new starts and 15 promotions across SBP’s four offices in 2023

Ms Hannah recently started a leadership development programme, along with five other members of SBP’s management team.

Meanwhile, the firm has taken on four new starts and made 15 promotions since the start of the year. It is currently recruiting for a variety of roles across its offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff.

With more than 35 staff, SBP offers tailored business and accountancy services to the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

