In pictures: More than 40 years of happy memories at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen

Doonies Farm is a much-loved Aberdeen institution that gave city kids an insight into rural life and the opportunity to get hands-on with animals.

By Kirstie Waterston
Zander Buckett, 5, and Cole Taylor, 4, from Peterhead enjoyed feeding the sheep at Doonies in 2010. Image: DC Thomson
Zander Buckett, 5, and Cole Taylor, 4, from Peterhead enjoyed feeding the sheep at Doonies in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

There has been heartbreak and outrage in Aberdeen following the sad news that Doonies Rare Breeds Farm is set to close for good next month.

For more than 40 years, children across the north-east have enjoyed visiting the farm at Nigg and meeting the animals.

Doonies gave city kids an insight into rural life and the opportunity to get hands on with animals.

Many have since returned as adults with their own children to create more happy childhood memories.

Don and Dee the Shetland ponies with four youngsters at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in 1979.
Don and Dee the Shetland ponies with, left to right, Angela Allen, Deborah Barbour, Craig Lord and Maureen McLoughlin at Doonies Farm in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

But now Aberdeen City Council has told Graham and Debbie Lennox, who run the farm, that their lease will not be renewed.

The land has been earmarked for a new multi-million-pound Energy Transition Zone.

We’ve taken a look back through our picture archives at happier times for Doonies Farm.

1979: Herbie the Llama

More likely to be found in South America than south of Aberdeen, Herbie the llama certainly turned heads in 1979.

Two young boys feed Herbie the llama in 1979.
Feeding Herbie the llama are Craig Lord, 17, of Doonies Farm, and visitor David Tonga, 12, on holiday from Southport. Image: DC Thomson

Herbie was somewhat of a celebrity in his day, attracting the attention of passing motorists.

He was also a big hit with holidaymakers like 12-year-old David Tonga from Southport who was on holiday in Aberdeen.

1980: Daring to say boo to a goose

In the carefree days of the 1980s, children and animals roamed freely together at Doonies Farm.

Children interacting with geese and a llama at Doonies Farm in Aberdeen in 1980.
Karen Smith, Billy Kilgore and Sarah Booth are not too sure of the geese or the llama, but Stephen Keith doesn’t seem phased in this shot from 1980. Image: DC Thomson

These days, regulations and infection control are taken more seriously, probably just as well, because the geese didn’t look too friendly.

Cove Primary pupils Karen Smith, Billy Kilgore and Sarah Booth are understandably cautious, but Stephen Keith stands his ground.

1981: The new kids on the block

These gorgeous baby goats were the new kids on the block at Doonies Farm in February 1981.

Woman and son pet babt goats Sir and Missy in 1981.
Wilma Findlay and son Mark, 4, with Sir and Missy in 1981. Image: DC Thomson

The twin Nubian goats were just three-weeks-old when they made their debut in the Evening Express.

The youngsters, named Sir and Missy, were in good hands with Wilma Findlay, an animal helper at the farm, and her son Mark, 4.

1983: Community always cared

Vietnamese refugees Ngo Thien Tu, Ngo Truon Vu and Ngo Thanh Son were helping out at Doonies alongside Aberdeen lads Stephen and John McDonald.

Two Vietnamese refugees pose with Prince the horse and two Aberdeen boys at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in 1983.
Vietnamese refugees Ngo Thien Tu, Ngo Truon Vu and Ngo Thanh Son pose with Prince the horse and Aberdeen brothers Stephen and John McDonald. Image: DC Thomson

The group joined around 20 youngsters in carrying out improvements at the farm as part of a community project scheme run by Manpower.

A council spokesman said: “They are keen workers and are doing a first class job.”

1997: A new addition to Doonies

Many animals were brought into the world in the safe sanctuary and care of Doonies Farm.

Young girl meeting Clydesdale horse Polly's days-old filly in 1997, as farmhand Albert Ewen looks on.
Emma Lennox meeting Clydesdale horse Polly’s days-old filly in 1997.

In 1997, Emma Lennox met Clydesdale horse Polly’s days-old filly, as farmhand Albert Ewen looked on.

2003: Jayden had a little lamb

Lambing season kept Doonies Farm volunteers and visitors alike busy back in 2003.

Young boy feeding a newborn lamb with his grandmother at Aberdeen's Doonies Farm in 2003.
Jayden Larkins and gran Lynne Robertson. Image: DC Thomson

A memorable experience for little Jayden Larkins and his gran Lynne Robertson, as they helped feed a newborn lamb on a cold March day.

2005: Horseplay and hilarity

They say never work with children or animals, but this cracking photo puts paid to that old saying.

Young girl from Inverurie smiles with a happy pony in 2005.
Lucy Clark, from Inverurie, with a happy pony at Doonies in 2005. Image: Submitted

Reader Eddie Noble of Inverurie sent this fantastic photo of Lucy Clark posing alongside a very obliging pony to the P&J’s Scottish Life feature in 2005.

It certainly captured a funny moment.

2007: Many mouths to feed

Doonies was the original petting farm in the north-east, and has given so many youngsters the opportunity to meet animals face-to-face over the years.

Young boy and girl feeding lambs in 2007.
Peter, 3, and Amy, 5, Morrison from Aberdeen visited Doonies Farm in 2007. Image: DC Thomson

Back in 2007, the keen lambs were queuing up for a feed from siblings five-year-old Amy, and three-year-old Peter Morrison.

2008: Don’t let Doonies close!

When Doonies faced the axe as part of council cuts in 2008, Aberdonians took matters into their own hands.

Campaigner Matthew Duncan with a young girl and boy at Doonies in March 2008.
Campaigner Matthew Duncan with Jodie Watson, 13, and her brother Jordan, 9, at Doonies in March 2008. Image: DC Thomson

The campaign turned political, with Matthew Duncan, Lib Dem Westminster candidate for Aberdeen South, fighting for more funds.

Matthew launched a ‘fair funding for Aberdeen’ campaign to try to save at-risk attractions like Doonies.

He said: “It is outrageous that Aberdeen which produces much of the UK’s wealth is being starved of funds.”

2008: A final farewell…?

Families headed to Doonies to say a sad goodbye to the animals on March 31 after campaigners failed to save the attraction.

A family at Doonies in 2008.
Linda Sharpe with Jordan 11, Ellie Williamson, 18-months, Fraser, 3, and Cayleigh, 9. Image: DC Thomson

Among those who were sorry to see the attraction close were Linda Sharpe, with Jordan, 11, Ellie Willamson aged 18-months, Fraser, 3, and Cayleigh, 9.

2008: Smiles as Doonies saved for the first time

Doonies Farm has risked closure over the years and came perilously close to shutting for good in 2008.

Doonies regulars Doug Stuart and his granddaughter Lucie Mackie, 3, from Torry were delighted to see the attraction saved.

Doug Stuart with his grandaughter Lucie Mackie, 3, from Torry pictured in 2008.
Doug Stuart with his grandaughter Lucie Mackie, 3, from Torry pictured in 2008. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve come here with all my grandchildren. The oldest is 21 now.

“It’s great to be out in the open air with all the animals and they all really enjoy it.

“It was upsetting to think the farm may close and I hope they can keep it open now.”

2008: Christmas at Doonies Farm

Friends of Doonies buying the farm probably felt like all Doonies’ Christmases came at once in 2008.

Anya Richards with Mason the donkey as part of Doonies' 2008 live nativity.
Anya Richards with Mason the donkey as part of Doonies’ 2008 live nativity. Image: DC Thomson

The move meant the farm really could enjoy a merry Christmas that year, hosting a live nativity scene with its animal residents as the star of the show.

A white-faced woodland sheep, a miniature Mediterranean donkey, three lambs and longhorn calves joined local youngsters, including Anya Richards, to recreate the manger moment.

2009: Brighter Days ahead

The following season was a happier one for Doonies Farm after its future was secured.

Sisters Freya and Bronte Marwick at Doonies Farm with Peter Reid and Barbara Kirkbride.
Sisters Freya and Bronte Marwick at Doonies Farm with Peter Reid and Barbara Kirkbride. Image: DC Thomson

In July 2009, sisters Freya and Bronte Marwick from Elrick met two young lambs at the farm, with Peter Reid and Barbara Kirkbride.

2010: A fun family day out

The Nicolson family got up close and personal with the animals during the school holidays in 2010.

Family enjoying a day at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in 2010.
From left, Thomas Nicolson, with dad Craig, mum Sarah and brother Ben enjoying a day at Doonies Farm. Image: DC Thomson

Young brothers Thomas, 8, and Ben, 3, had a fun day out in the sun with their parents Craig and Sarah Nicolson.

