Demolishing Shell’s former North Sea HQ in Aberdeen will not save Doonies

The old complex in Tullos is too far from the shore for hydrogen production.

By Ryan Duff
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen
The animals, including this one, are the stars at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson

Shell’s plan to demolish its old North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen has sparked calls for the company driving forward proposals for an energy transition zone (ETZ) to spare Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

The site of the popular visitor attraction is  to be repurposed as part of the zone’s hydrogen campus.

While some would rather see Shell’s old Tullos office complex saved and preserved as a monument to north-east ties to the energy sector, others have urged ETZ Ltd to integrate the building into its plans for the largest energy transition site in the country.

Shell Aberdeen hq
Shell’s former North Sea HQ in Tullos.

Doonies has been served a notice its lease will not be renewed when it expires on August 21.

The farm’s Facebook page said: “It is with a very heavy heart that our small family team would like to officially announce our last day of opening will be Monday 21st of August.

“The past 30 years have brought us so much joy and we have made memories which we shall cherish forever. Indeed, we have heard from so many of you about the memories you all have of Doonies as generations of families have passed through our gates.

“We are currently sourcing new homes for our beloved livestock, and are confident they will be happy and content in their new surroundings.”

Does Doonies have to close?

But some people are questioning whether it is necessary to force Doonies to close.

Local environmental campaigner Jim Rae took to social media to say: “Why are we closing the community farm at Doonies to accommodate (Sir) Ian Wood’s vanity project of a net-zero energy park, when there is this huge brownfield site at Altens?”

But offshore wind is needed to power hydrogen production in the ETZ and Shell’s former North Sea HQ is deemed to be too far from the coast. Long pipelines would need to be run from the shore.

‘Attractive for investment’

An ETZ spokesman said: “We are in advanced discussions with a number of companies seeking to locate ambitious green hydrogen projects within the energy transition zone, many of which have a requirement to be located in close proximity to the coast and shore.”

Shell’s old site is deemed “attractive for investment” and the company and Aberdeen City Council will be together responsible for deciding next steps for the site.

