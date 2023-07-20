‘A true legend of North football’: Unsung hero Jackie, 90, to be given city honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A true legend of North football’: Unsung hero Jackie, 90, to be given city honour

Tribute will be paid to the youth coach in front of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle home crowd.

By John Ross
Jackie Sutherland has devoted more than 70 years to youth football
Jackie Sutherland has devoted more than 70 years to youth football

Generations of Invernessians have cause to be grateful to Jackie Sutherland and his tireless work for youth football in the city.

For more than seven decades, he has devoted much of his time to helping budding young players as well as wider community projects.

The unsung hero will be centre stage next month when he will be honoured for his outstanding service in front of an Inverness Caledonian Thistle home crowd.

Jackie, 90, will be just the fourth recipient of the City of Inverness medal when it is presented by Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair at ICT’s home match against Queen’s Park on August 5.

Work not recognised before

The Provost said: “Jackie has given long-standing and life-long support and commitment to Inverness Youth League and Inverness Street League by raising funds and widening local players’ horizons with trips to tournaments abroad.

“I hope the ground will be jam-packed with people wanting to say thank you and applaud his work.

“Jackie is now 90 years of age, and he has not been formally recognised before for his unselfish commitment to youth development. We are keen to right that wrong.

“There are thousands of boys who hail from the Inverness area who were inspired to be better men by having contact with Jackie.”

Working alongside the late John Beaton, Jackie was instrumental in producing a conveyor belt of local football talent.

He took charge of Boys’ Brigade, youth league and street league teams and also worked with former Highland League club, Caledonian and its successor Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Jackie handing out prizes at a recent youth football event

As well as coaching youngsters in Inverness, he also accompanied players on countless trips to other parts of the UK and abroad to compete.

Some of the players who have gone on to greater things in the Highlands and beyond are Charlie Christie, his son Ryan, ex Leicester City and Liverpool star Kevin Macdonald and former Rangers striker Billy Urquhart.

In typical humble fashion, Jackie said of his honour: “I was embarrassed when I received the Provost’s letter.

“It came out of the blue. But it is a great honour to be recognised by your own people.

“I love what I am doing. Being involved in youth football keeps me young and active.

“I am still out several nights a week at Milton pitches doing what I can. I am very much looking forward to August 5 and seeing faces, old and new.”

Social media campaign for honour

The drive to recognise Jackie’s contribution began on social media when former Highland League player Willie Aitken suggested he should be honoured.

He said: “I was amazed by the response my post got. Hundreds of people supported the suggestion and Provost Campbell-Sinclair helped make it happen.

“When myself, Caley legend Peter Corbett, ex player Steve MacLaren and past Caley vice-president David Love, went to meet the Provost, she immediately agreed to act and for that we are grateful.”

Charlie Christie, now head of ICT’s youth academy, is among many who welcomed the honour for Jackie.

He said: “I have so many great memories of being coached by Jackie from my time playing in the Inverness Street League select matches in the late 1970s, travelling to Toronto under his guidance in 1983 to play in an International youth festival and progressing through the youth set up at Caledonian F.C. where Jackie was an integral part.

Charlie Christie and his son Ryan were coached by Jackie

“Having trained under Jackie’s guidance, I then worked alongside him in the Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth academy where he continued his decades-long work in developing the north’s young football players.

“The word legend is often bandied about in football, but make no mistake Mr Jackie Sutherland is and always will be a true legend of North football.”

Despite his advancing years, Jackie retains his enthusiasm for the game by doing treasurer duties for the Inverness Street League.

Away from football, he also devoted a lot of his time to the Boys Brigade, first as a boy and then an officer, including serving as captain of the 7th Queen Street Brigade.

He also was a voluntary driver for local charity SNAP.

 

