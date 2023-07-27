Worker suffers ‘serious’ injuries after gas release on North Sea drilling rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Worker suffers ‘serious’ injuries after gas release on North Sea drilling rig

Health and safety inspectors said vessel operator Island Drilling 'failed to take measures to prevent the exposure of risk'.

By Hamish Penman
Island Innovator drilling rig.
The accident happened on the Island Innovator rig in June. Image: Island Drilling

A worker on a UK North Sea drilling rig has suffered “serious” injuries after a release of highly pressurised gas on board.

It happened on the morning of June 11 on Island Drilling’s Island Innovator semi-submersible, just days after the vessel had started work for operator Dana Petroleum.

According to watchdog the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), there was an “unintended discharge” of compressed air at around 300 bars or 4,350 pounds per square inch (PSI). The average car tyre pressure is between 30 and 35PSI.

The incident caused a “rupture or disintegration” of parts of the kit on Island Innovator, and resulted in a crew member sustaining serious injuries.

The Island Innovator rig also drilled Cnooc’s Howick exploration well west of Shetland.

HSE subsequently launched an investigation and found Island Drilling had “failed to take measures to prevent the exposure of risk” to workers using the equipment.

As a result, the Norwegian drilling contractor has been hit with an improvement notice and has until August 18 to comply.

Island Drilling, headquartered near Bergen, was approached for comment.

Four-well workover campaign

Island Innovator, the company’s sole rig, left Norway at the start of June.

It arrived on location on Dana’s Guillemot field on June 8, three days before the accident.

Located about 120 miles east of Aberdeen, Guillemot is one of a number of fields tied into the Triton floating production storage and offloading vessel. The others are Bittern, Clapham, Pict and Saxon.

A four-well work programme in the area was expected to last about 110 days.

Triton FPSO Serica
Dana’s Triton FPSO produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Guillemot, Clapham, Pict and Saxon fields.

Once the £23.2 million deal with Dana is complete, the vessel will head back to Africa to work for Trident Energy in Equatorial Guinea.

Manufactured in China and completed in 2012, Island Innovator is a 4,000ft, sixth generation drilling rig. It arrived in Semco Maritime’s Hanoytangen yard in April, having made the trip from Mauritania, where it was carrying out work for Tullow Oil.

More from Business

Rejected claims for costs incurred by Wizz Air passengers during flight disruption are to be reassessed (Alamy/PA)
Wizz Air to reassess rejected flight disruption cost claims
British Gas owner Centrica has said earnings at its retail supplier business soared by nearly 900% as it was handed a price cap boost of around £500m (Owen Humphreys/PA)
British Gas owner Centrica sees supply arm profits soar on price cap boost
Barclays has reported a jump in its half-year profit but set aside an impairment charge of £900m (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays’ half-year profit rises but cover for bad loans soars to £900m
Shell reported its second-quarter results on Thursday (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell misses expectations as earnings halve
CBRE's Aberdeen Kiltwalk team.
CBRE staff in Aberdeen help raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support
Colin Duncan, owner of CMD Coatings.
'Eyesore' industrial site in Aberdeen transformed by new business owner
Co-op bosses have said that current levels of ‘out-of-control’ crime are unsustainable (Co-op/PA)
Co-op shops hit by looting and abuse with almost 1,000 incidents every day
Asco boss Peter France.
Exclusive: Aberdeen firm Asco unveils new boss to take over from Peter France
The FTSE 100 took a step back on Wednesday as banking firms saw their shares dented by the fallout from the row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account (PA)
FTSE slips as banks lead fallers after NatWest boss resigns
A PD&MS rope access technician working on a wind farm off the coast of Scotland.
Aberdeen company PD&MS Group snapped up in its 21st year