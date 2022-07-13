£107 million worth of new work for EnerMech in Africa, Middle East and Caspian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

EnerMech is today announcing new contracts worth a total of more than £107 million for work in Africa, the Middle East and Caspian region.

They include the first crane maintenance project in Kazakhstan for the Aberdeen-based mechanical and electrical services company.

A total of 11 “core competency” contracts have been awarded by eight key clients of EnerMech’s business in Angola, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during the past nine months.

EnerMech said the contract wins followed “strategic growth activities” in these markets, including an investment of about £8.4m in new equipment, the launch of new joint ventures and partnerships, and a major recruitment drive expanding the company’s team of local hires across these geographies by a projected 63% over the next year.

Paul Cockerill, regional director, Africa, the Middle East and Caspian, EnerMech, said: “EnerMech’s long-standing global presence has allowed us to build a strong reputation across each region and we are beginning to see really strong results. We are known for our excellence in project delivery and this announcement pays testament to this.

“We have made a significant investment in our facilities and equipment such as our operating bases in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and Doha, Qatar, and formed a number of new local partnerships.

“We have also further developed our capabilities through significant local recruitment, and are particularly proud to say that our Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan facilities are now staffed entirely with homegrown talent.”

He added: “We have plans afoot to secure additional work and diversify our product offering further and expect we will require another 280 employees in the coming months. Our ambitions are high, and I am confident we can continue to expand EnerMech across Africa, and the Middle East and Caspian regions.”

EnerMech – acquired by US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group in 2018 in a £450m deal – has been established in the Middle East since 2009, in Africa for more than a decade and the Caspian for in excess of 13 years.

We are delighted to work on one of the most significant #energy developments in the world, Ichthys #LNG. Providing onshore and offshore inspection services, lifting equipment and #crane maintenance over the next 5 years. Read more here https://t.co/XR5xqAnYBO pic.twitter.com/kot0cxLfA8 — EnerMech (@EnerMech) July 11, 2022

The £5.6m crane contract in Kazakhstan will see the firm delivering onshore and offshore maintenance, repair, inspection and certification services. The other new projects include valve maintenance services for a national oil company in the Middle East, crane maintenance and process, pipeline and umbilicals work for a major operator in Turkey and a turnaround and maintenance scope for a national liquefied natural gas company in Angola.