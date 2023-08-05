112-year old Highland hotel on market for £2 million

A hotel in Strathpeffer with over 100 years of history has been put up for sale.

Highland Hotel, which has 134 bedrooms, has been listed on the market for £2 million.

The building was built around 1911 and is located in the centre of Strathpeffer village, 19 miles north of Inverness.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co, which has called it a “gateway to the North Coast 500 tourist route”.

The Strathpeffer site currently has a contract in place for 24 rooms to house Ukrainian citizens until the end of March next year.

Highland Hotel brochure details

The brochure states: “The property was purpose built around 1911 and is an imposing four storey hotel with a two storey rear wing.

“The main hotel building is category B listed with Historic Scotland.

“The hotel is arranged over four principal storeys and is of traditional stonework set in landscaped gardens and lawns.”

The Highland Hotel also offers staff accommodation with a one bed manager’s flat, one six-bed staff block and one lodge.

Christie and Co say the business is available clear of current management and branding.

There is parking available for approximately 10 vehicles to the front and 5 coaches to the rear.

The brochure adds: “There is detached staff accommodation to the rear with an additional maintenance block and further along the same access road as a former staff villa.”

The hotel offers two restaurants with seating for 156 and 60 respectively. It also offers two guests lounges.

Victorian spa village

The brochure says the hotel is “prominently positioned in the centre of Strathpeffer”.

It continues: “The village is a popular tourist destination in its own right with its popularity dating back to Victorian times when it was known as a Spa town.

“Nowadays it also serves as a base/ stopover location for those touring the Highlands given its easy access to the popular NC500 touring route.”

The nearest train station is five miles away in Dingwall.