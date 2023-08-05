112-year old Highland hotel on market for £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
112-year old Highland hotel on market for £2 million

The venue currently has a contract in place for 24 rooms to house Ukrainian citizens until the end of March next year.

By Alex Banks
The hotel has two restaurants which seat 156 and 60 respectively. Image: Christie & Co
A hotel in Strathpeffer with over 100 years of history has been put up for sale.

Highland Hotel, which has 134 bedrooms, has been listed on the market for £2 million.

The building was built around 1911 and is located in the centre of Strathpeffer village, 19 miles north of Inverness.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co, which has called it a “gateway to the North Coast 500 tourist route”.

The Strathpeffer site currently has a contract in place for 24 rooms to house Ukrainian citizens until the end of March next year.

Highland Hotel brochure details

The brochure states: “The property was purpose built around 1911 and is an imposing four storey hotel with a two storey rear wing.

“The main hotel building is category B listed with Historic Scotland.

“The hotel is arranged over four principal storeys and is of traditional stonework set in landscaped gardens and lawns.”

The Highland Hotel also offers staff accommodation with a one bed manager’s flat, one six-bed staff block and one lodge.

The hotel in Strathpeffer has been listed for £2 million. Image: Christie & Co

Christie and Co say the business is available clear of current management and branding.

There is parking available for approximately 10 vehicles to the front and 5 coaches to the rear.

The brochure adds: “There is detached staff accommodation to the rear with an additional maintenance block and further along the same access road as a former staff villa.”

The hotel offers two restaurants with seating for 156 and 60 respectively. It also offers two guests lounges.

Victorian spa village

The brochure says the hotel is “prominently positioned in the centre of Strathpeffer”.

It continues: “The village is a popular tourist destination in its own right with its popularity dating back to Victorian times when it was known as a Spa town.

The hotel has 134 en suite bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co

“Nowadays it also serves as a base/ stopover location for those touring the Highlands given its easy access to the popular NC500 touring route.”

The nearest train station is five miles away in Dingwall.

