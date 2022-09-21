‘It’s unsustainable’: Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s unsustainable’: Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Craigmonie Hotel in Inverness is one of four housing 421 Ukrainians.
More than 400 Ukrainian refugees are currently living in Highland hotels, including Inverness, Strathpeffer and Aviemore.

Highland Council has also welcomed 180 Ukrainian children and young people to its schools.

However, a new report ahead of this week’s full council admits that the current support measures for Ukraine are ‘unsustainable’.

The council wants the Scottish Government to provide more information about future funding.

Highlands opened its doors

Having previously rehomed Syrian and Afghan refugees, the Highlands offered a warm welcome to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

On 10 March, the council offered its “unequivocal support” to the Ukraine, at the same time granting the freedom of the Highlands to President Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was granted freedom of the Highlands

Now, an update report from the Highland Council outlines the scale of that support.

It states that more than 9,000 Ukrainians are now living in sanctuary in Scotland, and the Scottish Government has issued 21,000 visas.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme had a flood of applications, with 86 Highland properties matched to 205 guests.

The Scottish Super Sponsorship Scheme aimed to make it easier for Ukrainians to get their UK visas, by removing the requirement to be matched with a private host before travelling. In the Highlands, 672 hosts expressed an interest in helping.

However, the Scottish Government has since suspended the scheme to alleviate pressure on councils and ensure that displaced people have the right support.

Highland Council’s report touches on some of those pressures.

Is this the right support?

As of 8 September 2022, three Inverness hotels are hosting 181 Ukrainians. One of these, the Craigmonie Hotel, closed to local guests in August.

Outside the city, two hotels in Aviemore are providing accommodation for 201 people and one hotel in Strathpeffer has 39 people.

The council expects the numbers to continue to rise in the next month.

British Red Cross volunteers visit the hotels to assist and support families. The council’s resettlement team is also working closely with the NHS and local groups to help families access activities, especially those with children.

They have started to pair hotel guests with private hosts in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with 35 people matched so far.

However, the council report states: “There are concerns that continued hotel arrivals in
Highland is unsustainable.”

School exams
Many Highland Council schools are already at or near capacity.

Schools are a particular challenge. Since many of the Ukrainian refugees are families, 180 children and young people have registered across 42 Highland schools.

A large number of these schools – especially in Inverness – are already at or near capacity. There are challenges around providing school transport and interpretation services.

The council report also acknowledges the need to provide learning support and emotional support to young people traumatised by the effects of war and family separation. This puts extra strain on local NHS and school resources.

Looking ahead, the council fears that as the initial six-month housing agreement draws to an end, there could be an increase in homelessness. This in turn will add to demand for council housing – already in short supply.

Highland Council needs more money to maintain Ukraine support

Highland Council has so far received funding of £1.496 million from the Scottish Government. However, tomorrow’s report sets out the total spend at £1.537 million, creating a £41,000 annual budget pressure.

In a separate report, the council has already warned it faces an overspend of £9.6 million in this year’s revenue budget. The forecast budget gap for 2023/24 is up at £40.9 million.

As the council seeks to save every penny, it wants members to agree to write to the Scottish Government.

“We intend to write to Ministers seeking confirmation of the future funding arrangements,” states the report. “This will also include seeking confirmation from the Governments for the holistic, outcome focussed and flexible use of the schemes to cover the circumstances set out above in order to ensure family’s needs are met.”

Members will debate the proposals at a rescheduled meeting of the Highland Council tomorrow morning.

