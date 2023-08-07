Planning application lodged for floating wind farm off Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planning application lodged for floating wind farm off Peterhead

Under the current proposals the scheme will consist of between 30 and 35 floating turbines.

By Hamish Penman
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development. Image: Ross Johnston
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development. Image: Ross Johnston

A planning application – key to the development of a floating wind farm earmarked for off Peterhead – has been submitted to the local authority.

Flotation Energy, of Edinburgh, and Vargronn, a joint venture between Eni and HitecVision, have formally lodged the paperwork that covers the onshore infrastructure for the Green Volt project.

The 560 megawatt wind farm will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing gas turbines, while simultaneously delivering clean energy to the UK grid.

Cnooc’s Buzzard platform, the UK’s highest producing oilfield, is among those that could be in line to benefit from Green Volt.

Under the current proposals the scheme will consist of between 30 and 35 floating turbines anchored at a brownfield site, previously host to the Ettrick and Blackbird oilfields, about 46 miles off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Following pre-application consultations with local community stakeholders earlier this year, Flotation and Vargronn have devised draft traffic and environmental management plans, with the aim of minimising any disruption during construction.

Potential onshore cable routes for the Green Volt floating wind farm, between Peterhead and New Deer, published earlier this year.

Also contained within the planning submission is the proposed cable route, which has been selected based on feedback from stakeholders.

The new onshore substation, which allows for the wind farm to be hooked into the grid, is proposed to be built near New Deer.

Mark McDonald, Green Volt Stakeholder Lead said: “Open and honest dialogue with local communities and stakeholders enables us to maximise the benefits of the Green Volt project to the local area while minimising any negative impacts. By stimulating a robust local supply chain, we will create nearly 3,000 jobs within the first three years and almost 100 jobs across the 35-year operation of the Green Volt windfarm.

“Submitting the onshore planning application marks another key milestone for Green Volt, keeping it on track to start generating power from 2027 and making it one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, as well as the most advanced oil and gas decarbonisation project in the UK.”

planning application wind peterhead
Flotation Energy and Vargronn submitted a Marine Licence application for the Green Volt floating offshore windfarm earlier this year.

Green Volt will help to support the North Sea Transition Deal’s goal to halve offshore emissions by 2030, as well as making a significant contribution to Scotland’s 2045 Net Zero target.

A final investment decision on the wind farm is expected towards the end of next year, with operations commencing in 2027.

Flotation won two sites as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG – innovation and targeted oil and gas – leasing round, the results of which were unveiled earlier this year.

The company previously spearheaded the 50-MW Kincardine floating wind farm near Aberdeen.

Green Volt Offshore Windfarm Location. Supplied by Green Volt

Tom Harrison, onshore consenter said: “By working with the local community from an early stage, we have created a strong application that will boost the local economy and infrastructure. The Green Volt project will also make a significant contribution to a just transition by transferring skills and experience from oil and gas to offshore wind as well as establishing a new supply chain centred around the North Sea.

“As a key asset, Green Volt will contribute £2.5 billion of gross value add (GVA) to the economy over its lifetime, with £759 million of this expected to be retained in Scotland.”

