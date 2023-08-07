Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15

Forestry and Land Scotland are carrying out work to remove unstable trees damaged after storms back in 2021.

By Ross Hempseed
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.

Forestry work to remove damaged trees at Tyrebagger could cause delays for motorists travelling on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road next week.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) are planning to remove unstable trees at risk of falling onto the road.

The trees were badly damaged during Storms Arwen and Storm Corrie back in 2021.

FLS says the forestry works are necessary because the trees have become vulnerable to “progressive wind blow from any future storm events”.

The A96 near Tyrebagger Forest will be restricted from Tuesday August 15 for one week until Tuesday August 22 between 7pm and 5am.

To allow for traffic to flow, traffic lights will be set up in both directions, allowing for up to 10 minutes of closure for work to be carried out.

Also beginning on August 16, the B979 Tyrebagger to Kirkton of Skene will be closed for two weeks.

Trees were pulled from their roots due to the powerful winds. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

‘We are still dealing’ with damage from Storm Arwen

It comes after work to remove damaged trees on the north side of the A96 was carried out by FLS last year.

Dan Cadle, FLS’ harvesting, forest management and stewardship manager, said: “The scale of the damage caused by the storms of 2021 has been so great that we are still dealing with it.

“We’ve prioritised our work starting with the ‘highest risk’ areas and working our way through it all.

“Much of the tree felling work in the forest is far enough away from the road that it can be done safely without affecting road users.

“However, there are some very big and very heavy trees – some over 30 metres and weighing several tonnes – that are close enough to the road to require us to halt traffic.

“Public safety is always our top priority so the traffic management is unavoidable. We appreciate that there will be some inconvenience and apologise for that in advance.”

 

Conversation