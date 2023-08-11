Highland castle with secret dungeon on sale for £4m

A historic castle and estate near Inverness with over 500 years of history has been listed for sale.

Kilravock Castle Estate, which includes a family museum and secret dungeon, has been put on the market for £4 million.

The Croy estate overlooks the River Nairn and sits six miles east of Inverness.

It is being marketed by Galbraith, which has called it “beautiful and historic” as well as an “enchanting estate”.

What’s on sale?

The estate, which extends to 481 acres is centred on the category A-listed Kilravock Castle.

The castle has 13 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a banqueting hall, library, family museum and an oubliette (secret dungeon), as well as two adjoining self-contained wings.

Kilravock Castle is also the original seat of the Clan Rose.

In total there are nine estate cottages throughout the estate, providing accommodation for staff.

There estate also has a games hall and a mix of amenity and commercial woodland.

The castle has been added to over the centuries and now offers extensive accommodation over six floors between the original tower and the mansion.

Famous guests at Kilravock Castle

The castle has played host to a wide range of historic figures including royalty.

Mary Queen of Scots visited in 1562 before her son King James the 6th (and 1st) in 1598.

The castle was also visited by Bonnie Prince Charlie who dined with the Laird of Kilravock at the castle in the lead up to the Battle of Culloden.

Robert Burns is another who is said to have stayed on the estate in September 1787 and called the setting “beautifully wild scenery” in a letter.

The property is being marketed for sale by Galbraith.

The firm’s partner Rod Christie has called Kilravock “one of the most fascinating and historic properties in Scotland”.

He said: “Having essentially remained in the same ownership for centuries, the Estate and in particular the castle, have retained much of the character and charm one would hope to find in a property of this nature.

“We anticipate significant interest from within the UK and further afield.

“The land and buildings offer an excellent range of opportunities to the purchaser to pursue a variety of interests and all against the backdrop of the beautiful Strathnairn valley setting.”