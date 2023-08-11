Highland castle with secret dungeon on sale for £4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland castle with secret dungeon on sale for £4m

The castle dates back to 1460 and has played host to historic figures including Mary Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

By Alex Banks
The estate features the castle as well as nine cottages. Image: Galbraith
The estate features the castle as well as nine cottages. Image: Galbraith

A historic castle and estate near Inverness with over 500 years of history has been listed for sale.

Kilravock Castle Estate, which includes a family museum and secret dungeon, has been put on the market for £4 million.

The Croy estate overlooks the River Nairn and sits six miles east of Inverness.

It is being marketed by Galbraith, which has called it “beautiful and historic” as well as an “enchanting estate”.

What’s on sale?

The estate, which extends to 481 acres is centred on the category A-listed Kilravock Castle.

The castle has 13 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a banqueting hall, library, family museum and an oubliette (secret dungeon), as well as two adjoining self-contained wings.

Kilravock Castle is also the original seat of the Clan Rose.

The tower dates back to around 1460 and has been added to with a 16th century mansion. Image: Galbraith

In total there are nine estate cottages throughout the estate, providing accommodation for staff.

There estate also has a games hall and a mix of amenity and commercial woodland.

The castle has been added to over the centuries and now offers extensive accommodation over six floors between the original tower and the mansion.

Famous guests at Kilravock Castle

The castle has played host to a wide range of historic figures including royalty.

Mary Queen of Scots visited in 1562 before her son King James the 6th (and 1st) in 1598.

The castle was also visited by Bonnie Prince Charlie who dined with the Laird of Kilravock at the castle in the lead up to the Battle of Culloden.

Robert Burns is another who is said to have stayed on the estate in September 1787 and called the setting “beautifully wild scenery” in a letter.

The Croy estate overlooks the River Nairn and sits six miles east of Inverness. Image: Galbraith

The property is being marketed for sale by Galbraith.

The firm’s partner Rod Christie has called Kilravock “one of the most fascinating and historic properties in Scotland”.

He said: “Having essentially remained in the same ownership for centuries, the Estate and in particular the castle, have retained much of the character and charm one would hope to find in a property of this nature.

“We anticipate significant interest from within the UK and further afield.

“The land and buildings offer an excellent range of opportunities to the purchaser to pursue a variety of interests and all against the backdrop of the beautiful Strathnairn valley setting.”

