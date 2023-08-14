UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen

More than £60m has been lent to businesses throughout Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
Glenn and Jen Bowen got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme. Image: Frame

A UK Government-backed start-up loans scheme has hit a £2 million milestone for supporting businesses in Aberdeen.

And it is fast approaching the same landmark figure in Dundee.

Meanwhile, millions of pounds of lending from the British Business Bank (BBB) scheme has found its way into business accounts in Moray and the Highlands.

BBB’s Start Up Loans programme was launched in 2012. Finance totalling more than £60m has supported more than 6,700 Scottish firms through the scheme since then.

Highland firms have received £3.3m

Edinburgh and Glasgow businesses account for about £17.5m of the lending to date.

New figures from the bank show more than £2m has also beeen lent to about 190 firms in Aberdeen. Meanwhile, BBB has supported more than 330 businesses in the Highlands with £3.3m of funding. The latest total for Dundee is £1.96m, while for Perth and Kinross it is nearly £1.5m.

Board game business boost

One young couple to benefit from the Start Up Loans scheme in Aberdeen are Glenn and Jen Bowen, who launched board game rental business Rent Shuffle & Roll last year.

They started the firm after developing a love for board games during their time at university. A £20,000 loan from BBB and not-for-profit lender DSL Business Finance helped them to buy a van, allowing them to take their business on the road and promote it at gaming events.

Mr and Mrs Bowen with their van.
Mr and Mrs Bowen with their van. Image: Frame

Mrs Bowen said: “Our collection is growing constantly and we’ve almost reached 1,000 games – 300 more than we had this time last year. We were asked to provide the whole gaming library for the UK Games Expo in June so the van was pivotal in transporting them all down to Birmingham. We’re grateful to the British Business Bank and DSL for helping us find our way at the beginning.

“It’s great they’ve reached this milestone (in Aberdeen) and shown their commitment to supporting early-stage businesses, like ourselves.”

Upholstery entrepreneur helped by start-up loan

Other start-ups supported by the scheme include The Krooked Cat, a furniture upholstery and restoration business run by Katie Streling in Perth.

Ms Streling gout it going in a home workshop making small, bespoke items – such as bowls, clocks, eggcups, jewellery boxes – which could be sold on craft stalls.

Growing demand led to the development of larger items – home furniture and restoration pieces – which she’d always envisaged as her long-term company goal.

Antique chest of drawers restoration project. #furniturerestoration #antique #furnituremakeover

Posted by The Krooked Kat on Friday, 18 November 2022

She received promising orders and, through the support of her start-up loan delivery partner, Newable, invested in specialist equipment and machines to speed up production and repairs. In January 2017 she moved into larger premises.

Elsewhere, a self-starter swapped courtrooms for woodland cabins to get his business renting out woodland holiday cabins up on running on Speyside.

Former criminal lawyer Paul Cannavan launched his venture, The Dell at Glenlivet, in May, with some help from the BBB’s Start Up Loans scheme and DSL Business Finance.

How much can firms get?

The Start Up Loans programme provides personal loans for business purposes of up to £25,000 at a 6% fixed interest rate per annum, as well as mentoring and other support.

Government-owned BBB launched it to help new and early-stage businesses get access to the finance and support they need in order to thrive. The not-for-profit scheme uses a network of delivery partners and is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Barry McCulloch, BBB’s UK network senior manager for Scotland, said the “huge milestone” achieved in Aberdeen and the strong figures reported for Dundee, Perth & Kinross, and the Highlands, reflected the bank’s ambition to “unlock opportunities for Scottish businesses outside of the central belt”.

He added: “We’re incredibly proud of the success of the scheme since it was launched in 2012, and it’s fantastic to hear stories from people who’ve turned their dreams into reality.”

