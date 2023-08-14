Alan Pollock’s late, late show for Rothes earns Speysiders 2-2 draw with Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Alan Pollock’s late, late show for Rothes earns Speysiders 2-2 draw with Banks o’ Dee

While the result meant Rothes picked up a first point in the Breedon Highland League this season, Dee dropped points for the first time.

By Dave Edwards
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock. Image: Jasperimage.


A 90th-minute Alan Pollock equaliser earned Rothes a 2-2 home draw with Banks o’ Dee and their first point of the Breedon Highland League season.

The Speysiders led at the interval through an early Gary Kerr strike, but second half goals from Dee’s Michael Philipson and substitute Scott Milne looked like leaving Rothes pointless – until Pollock’s last-gasp leveller.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “I thought we could have been further ahead at half-time with the chances we had, especially Alan Pollock’s effort which came back off the post.

“They pinned us back in the second half when the wind got up, that’s for sure, but if we had taken our chances in that first half, it would have been a different story.”

The Speysiders opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Liam McDade played the ball across goal and Kerr clipped it past Andy Shearer into the far corner of the Dee net.

At the other end, Dee’s Mark Gilmour should have done better than fire into the side netting with only Sean McCarthy in the Rothes goal to beat.

In the 41st minute, it really should have been 2-0 when Kerr played in Pollock, but his curling 20-yard drive clattered off the upright before being booted to safety.

Six minutes after the restart, Dee were back on level terms when Philipson fired home a volley from six yards, giving McCarthy no chance.

Five minutes later, only a brilliant flying save from McCarthy stopped Hamish Macleod’s 20-yarder from giving the Aberdeen side the lead.

Shortly after, McCarthy did even better to brilliantly turn a point-blank effort from Chris Antoniazzi over the crossbar as the visitors pressed for a second goal.

With eight minutes to go, Dee did take the lead via a flashing 18-yard drive from substitute Milne.

Rothes equalised in the 90th minute when Pollock’s 12-yard drive found its way through a forest of legs and beyond Shearer.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson felt that his side had been hard done by, and said: “It was definitely a case of two points dropped for us today, I think we definitely deserved all three points.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I felt that we were the better side.

“Don’t get me wrong, Ross Jack sets up his team with a back five and they’re difficult to break down, so we knew it was going to be difficult, especially when we went behind.

“But I thought the boys showed great character to get back in the game before we deservedly took the lead through young Scott Milne.”

Conversation