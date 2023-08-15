EV charging giant Allego plans ultra-fast ‘hub’ near Haudagain in Aberdeen

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure giant Allego is planning an ultra-fast charging “hub” in Aberdeen.

The site chosen is not far from Haudagain roundabout, between Mike’s Fish and Chips and the IMO car wash just off Muggiemoss Road.

Netherland-based Allego plans to build three dual-socket 300 kilowatt chargers, creating six ultra-fast charge points.

The company claims its technology can deliver a charge of up to 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

£100m UK-wide investment

Its proposed Aberdeen facility is part of a £100 million UK-wide investment by the firm, which launched its first British charging station, outsider a football stadium in Miton Keynes, earlier this year.

Allego managing director Paz Sharma said: “The company’s aim is to replicate the success at Stadium MK across all counties in the UK.

“We are urging local councils and freeholders of land to partner with Allego to drive the acceleration of EV charging infrastructure.”

100% renewable energy

Founded in 2013, New York-listed Allego already operates more than 40,000 charging points throughout Europe, and all its stations are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Aberdeen would be its first Scottish site.

Sales of EVs in the UK overtook diesel cars for the first time in 2022.

But while EV sales growth is encouraging, there are concerns about the pace of delivery for charging infrastructure.

Allego delivers public EV charging technology for all types and models of EV, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures across 16 European countries, and counting. The company has one of the continent’s largest networks.

It plans for new sites will see it spend £20m annually over the next five years.

Details of the facility proposed for Aberdeen can be found online at aberdeencity.gov.uk

More to follow…