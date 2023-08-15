EV charging giant Allego plans ultra-fast ‘hub’ near Haudagain in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EV charging giant Allego plans ultra-fast ‘hub’ near Haudagain in Aberdeen

Firm claims to be able to power up cars to 80% in 20 minutes

By Keith Findlay
The location of the planned EV charging "hub" off Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.
The location, shaded, of the planned EV charging "hub" off Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure giant Allego is planning an ultra-fast charging “hub” in Aberdeen.

The site chosen is not far from Haudagain roundabout, between Mike’s Fish and Chips and the IMO car wash just off Muggiemoss Road.

Netherland-based Allego plans to build three dual-socket 300 kilowatt chargers, creating six ultra-fast charge points.

The company claims its technology can deliver a charge of up to 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

£100m UK-wide investment

Its proposed Aberdeen facility is part of a £100 million UK-wide investment by the firm, which launched its first British charging station, outsider a football stadium in Miton Keynes, earlier this year.

Allego managing director Paz Sharma said: “The company’s aim is to replicate the success at Stadium MK across all counties in the UK.

“We are urging local councils and freeholders of land to partner with Allego to drive the acceleration of EV charging infrastructure.”

100% renewable energy

Founded in 2013, New York-listed Allego already operates more than 40,000 charging points throughout Europe, and all its stations are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Aberdeen would be its first Scottish site.

Sales of EVs in the UK overtook diesel cars for the first time in 2022.

But while EV sales growth is encouraging, there are concerns about the pace of delivery for charging infrastructure.

EV charging.
Image: Shutterstock

Allego delivers public EV charging technology for all types and models of EV, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures across 16 European countries, and counting. The company has one of the continent’s largest networks.

It plans for new sites will see it spend £20m annually over the next five years.

Details of the facility proposed for Aberdeen can be found online at aberdeencity.gov.uk

