It’s a long road ahead for Scotland’s EV charging network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

It’s a long road ahead for Scotland’s EV charging network

Ian Forsyth looks at the charging challenge after market forces drive up demand for electric cars.

Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
By Ian Forsyth

Concern continues to mount that Scotland and the rest of the UK will fall far short in the number of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers needed to meet soaring demand in the future.

New petrol and diesel cars will no longer be sold in Britain after 2030.

If there are not enough public chargers up and running by that date, hundreds of thousands of drivers of electric vehicles who don’t have their own machine at home will likely have to join a long queue – or face the prospect of their battery dying on the road.

Such an outcome would be a disaster for the British economy.

Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala

The UK Government has said it wants to see 300,000 public EV chargers up and running by the end of this decade, but there is still a long way to go to achieve this.

Latest figures from EV charge-point app Zap-Map show there were 40,496 chargers in operation in the UK last month – up 35% year-on-year, but the gap is still massive.

Scottish shortfall

The explosion in the use of EVs means there could be up to a million of the vehicles in Scotland by the end of this decade.

As a result, it is expected 30,000 public chargers will be needed north of the border in a massive investment programme.

But, according to ChargePlace Scotland, there were fewer than 2,500 up and running last year.

Slow growth in the north-east

It emerged last summer that fewer than 30 chargers were installed over 12 months as part of a Scottish Government-funded network stretching from Fraserburgh to Dundee.

Just under 400 new public chargers went into service north of the border between June 2021 and May 2022.

Of those, 28 were in the Scottish Parliament’s north-east region, which covers Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Dundee.

Electric vehicle charger with image of plug-in on ground.
EV vehicle charging facilty. Image: PA

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr claimed it will take 45 years for the Scottish Government to hit 30,000 EV chargers by the end of the decade if the “woeful” rollout pace continues.

He said: “The Scottish Government needs to be installing around 4,000 a year across the country… but they are a million miles away from reaching the target they promised by 2030.

“At the current rate of progress, it could take around 45 years to get to the target of 30,000 chargers which is absolutely shambolic.

Electric car owners in the north-east are being left stuck at the side of the road, which is why the rollout of charging points must be faster not slower.”

Liam Kerr MSP laments the rate of progress on EV charging. Image: Scottish Conservatives

In November 2021 journalists from The Press & Journal and The Courier travelled from John o’ Groats to Glasgow in an electric van for COP26. They captured the difficulties in accessing EV charging points as the infrastructure was just not there for huge geographic regions of Scotland.

In January 2022 the government published a new draft vision statement for EV public charging.

Massive investment required

The document said that, together with private-sector provision, Scotland’s network of public chargers was the most comprehensive in the UK outside of London.

But it also added that expanding the network between now and 2030 may need up to £1 billion of investment.

At the time, it was also announced a new public EV charging fund was being launched north of the border and it would seek to attract money from the private sector.

Image: EVA Scotland

UK business leaders have recently highlighted the need for many more chargers.

It comes as the number of EVs registered throughout Britain tops 700,000.

Just last month a leading car manufacturing boss warned the switch to electric cars could be knocked off course by a lack of charging points.

Lisa Brankin, managing director of Ford in the UK and Ireland, said drivers could be put off buying EVs if they see massive queues at charging points.

Electric vehicle charging point signs. Image: Shutterstock

She added: “If we are going to switch to 100% electric vehicles, we really need to have a wealth of public charging infrastructure.

“I’m not sure there is a plan in place to allow that to happen.

“We (Ford) have spent billions of dollars on electric vehicles. It is now coming fast, and we need this.”

Tesla price cuts have helped propel UK EV sales to a new record.

Total electric car sales were 19% higher in March than a year earlier, with an unprecedented 46,626 vehicles sold.

Tesla price cuts have helped propel UK EV sales to a new record. Image: Sticky Eyes

Tesla’s Model Y topped the sales chart, beating all petrol and diesel rivals with sales of 8,123, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

But just one public charger was installed for every 53 electric cars sold last year, putting adoption of the green vehicles under strain.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The best month ever for zero-emission vehicles is reflective of increased consumer choice and improved availability.

“But, if EV market ambitions – and regulation – are to be met, infrastructure investment must catch up.”

Consumers fear loss of power

According to SMMT, consumers still need more confidence they will not run out of power on the road – despite government targets for increased EV sales.

It said: “Models are coming to market in greater numbers, but consumers will only make the switch if they have the confidence they can charge whenever and wherever they need.

“Success will be dependent not just on product availability but on infrastructure providers investing in the public-charging network across the UK.”

SMMT expects battery-powered cars and hybrid plug-ins to reach one in four sales across the UK this year and almost one in three next year.

It has urged the UK Government to introduce charger installation targets to provide certainty for drivers switching to electric vehicles.

Will your next car be electric? RAC survey shows only 14% want an EV

Only about 14% of UK drivers – more than ever before – say their next car will be electric, according to the RAC.

Hybrid vehicles also account for a significant portion of drivers’ preferences for their next vehicle, with one-fifth saying they intend to switch to a conventional hybrid and one in 10 wanting a plug-in hybrid.

Electric vehicle charging.
Plug in hybrid car. Image: Shutterstock

The RAC report also looked at the reasons why 86% are still not considering an EV as their next car.

Six in 10 believe there are not enough public-charging points.

Others have concerns about the reliability of the charging network or are waiting for battery technology to improve the range a vehicle can travel on a single charge.

In addition, some have worries about not having access to off-street parking – which would make it hard to charge a vehicle at home.

We simply can’t develop the green technologies we need without key minerals.”

Meanwhile, the switch to “cleaner” renewable energy sources is going to require an unprecedented surge in the extraction of precious minerals, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) and World Bank.

Whether it is lithium and cobalt needed for batteries, or rare earth elements used for magnets that power wind turbines and electric car motors, we simply can’t develop the green technologies we need without key minerals.

Campaigners and researchers warn the mines producing these minerals raise troubling environmental questions of their own – with the worst examples ravaging landscapes, polluting water supplies and desolating crops.

99.99% fine cobalt. Image: Shutterstock

Business journalist and author Henry Sanderson said: “Mining has an impact and often local communities don’t want it. So how do you reconcile those facts with the fact we need mining for clean-energy technologies?”

The sheer quantity of minerals needed for the green revolution – which entails the widespread electrification of transport and energy production – is staggering.

And they will be needed in much-bigger quantities than ever before. For example, whereas a conventional car uses about 75lbs of minerals, an electric car requires 456lbs, according to the IEA.

Mining has an impact and often local communities don’t want it.”

Henry Sanderson, author

The agency has predicted factors like this will cause demand for critical minerals to soar to 42 million tons per year by 2050 – up from around 7million tons in 2020.

Per Kalvig, an expert at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, said this will require an “explosion” of mining.

Given the strength of feeling in communities, Mr Kalvig is doubtful there is the political will in Europe to push through many domestic mining schemes.

“Generally, we experience public resistance against mining projects,” he added.

Image: Shutterstock

If Europe is unwilling to extract minerals itself for the green transition, it will simply need to import them from other parts of the world.

But British waters could also be explored for the potential to mine critical minerals.

UK ministers have set out plans to draw up a national-scale assessment of the reserves of materials needed for the likes of mobile phones, electric car batteries and electronics, while also encouraging commercial extraction.

UK’s critical minerals strategy

While much of the work will focus on the mainland, efforts will include understanding the risks and potential for environmentally-responsible extraction of minerals from coastal waters.

Last July the UK Government published the country’s first critical minerals strategy to bolster resilience of supply chains and seize on the economic opportunities of growing industries, such as EV manufacturing and offshore wind.

It said minerals such as graphite, lithium and silicon were vital to the economy, as they are key components of products ranging from laptops to aircraft.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland business

Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Power lines plan will 'ruin people's lives' say furious campaigners
10
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland's 'other national drink'?
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme
11
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker
3

Most Read

1
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Will EV infrastructure be fit for purpose in 2030? Image: Shutterstock / Ground Picture
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]