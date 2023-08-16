New job boost due to Shetland slipway improvement project

One of the largest engineering firms in Shetland is predicting a £195,000 boost to turnover from upgrade work on its covered slipway in Lerwick.

Malakoff’s project at North Ness will cost nearly £95,000 and is expected to create two jobs.

The development is supported by more than £32,000 of funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

What is the slipway for?

The slipway helps Malakoff provide critical services to the local fishing fleet and inter-island ferries, as well as aquaculture and energy companies.

HIE’s funding will help towards the purchase and installation of new equipment, including a 500-ton winch system.

Andrew Gear, head of business growth for HIE’s Shetland team, believes the slipway is “a critical piece of infrastructure”.

Mr Gear said: “This project will enable more locally based vessels to be serviced in Shetland, lowering carbon emissions. As vessels increase in size and weight it is becoming ever more critical to have this capability in the local supply chain.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide support and look forward to continuing to work with Malakoff… as they implement their plans.”

The project is expected to help the company adapt to changing market conditions.

‘Grateful’ Malakoff

As well as creating two new jobs, it allows three skilled workers to be retained. Malakoff currently employs 94 people.

The firm started out as a blacksmith and boat builder more than 160 years ago.

Contracts manager Ryan Stevenson is keen to ensure its range of services “meet the requirements of local industry”.

Mr Stevenson: “We are very grateful for HIE’s support in the development of this project.”

The firm offers a wide range of specialist services, including project management and engineering, for the islands’ industrial supply chain. The current ownerships took over in 2003 and continue to expand and develop the company.