Luxury Loch Ness holiday park with 23 lodges up for sale

A Highland holiday park near Loch Ness, which includes 23 lodges, has been put on the market.

The Luxury Highland Lodge Park includes 23 detached lodge-style houses.

The park lies in over 17 acres of “tranquil and picturesque surroundings”, according to Business Partnership, which is marketing the property.

The price is currently available upon application.

‘Outstanding opportunity’ to buy Luxury Highland Lodge Park

Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, said the park offers a new development of “high-quality, sustainable, eco lodge-style detached houses”.

There are 20 two-bedroom lodges which are 958sq ft and three four-bedroom homes which extend to 1431sq ft.

Mr Fraser said: “This outstanding opportunity is set in over 17 acres of tranquil and picturesque surroundings.

“Each property is designed using a timber frame kit, which sits on concrete foundations with special design options.”

Work is still ongoing on the site, which is accessed via a half-mile private road.

More than 90% has been completed externally and plots 1-6 are currently habitable.

A full schedule of work remaining will be made available to interested parties.

A reception building is situated at the entrance of the park and there are several walking paths over the property.

The agent said this gives guests “the option to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and see wildlife ranging from deer and otters to owls”.

There is potential to develop the site further.

Initial enquiries about adding an owners house in the field at the left of the entrance have been held.

Informal enquiries have also been made to extend the park with 20-30 modular units for two or three-person occupancy.

Hunt for Loch Ness Monster

Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) to search the waters and uncover its mysteries.

The centre is currently looking for monster hunters to join the event which is due to take place on August 26 and 27.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since 1972.

Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration said: “It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards the fascinating mystery.”