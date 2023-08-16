Luxury Loch Ness holiday park with 23 lodges up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Loch Ness holiday park with 23 lodges up for sale

Work is ongoing on the site, which consists of 20 two-bedroom lodges and three four-bedroom homes.

By Alex Banks
The park is for sale with the price available upon application. Image: Business Partnership
The park is for sale with the price available upon application. Image: Business Partnership

A Highland holiday park near Loch Ness, which includes 23 lodges, has been put on the market.

The Luxury Highland Lodge Park includes 23 detached lodge-style houses.

The park lies in over 17 acres of “tranquil and picturesque surroundings”, according to Business Partnership, which is marketing the property.

The price is currently available upon application.

‘Outstanding opportunity’ to buy Luxury Highland Lodge Park

Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, said the park offers a new development of “high-quality, sustainable, eco lodge-style detached houses”.

There are 20 two-bedroom lodges which are 958sq ft and three four-bedroom homes which extend to 1431sq ft.

Mr Fraser said: “This outstanding opportunity is set in over 17 acres of tranquil and picturesque surroundings.

“Each property is designed using a timber frame kit, which sits on concrete foundations with special design options.”

A picture of a cloudy sky with Loch Ness.
The lodges are located near Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Work is still ongoing on the site, which is accessed via a half-mile private road.

More than 90% has been completed externally and plots 1-6 are currently habitable.

A full schedule of work remaining will be made available to interested parties.

A reception building is situated at the entrance of the park and there are several walking paths over the property.

The agent said this gives guests “the option to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and see wildlife ranging from deer and otters to owls”.

There is potential to develop the site further.

Initial enquiries about adding an owners house in the field at the left of the entrance have been held.

Informal enquiries have also been made to extend the park with 20-30 modular units for two or three-person occupancy.

Hunt for Loch Ness Monster

Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) to search the waters and uncover its mysteries.

The centre is currently looking for monster hunters to join the event which is due to take place on August 26 and 27.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since 1972.

Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration said: “It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards the fascinating mystery.”

