Home Business

Heartbroken owner to sell Highland floating hotel after wife loses cancer battle

The couple restored the old fishing vessel for more than a decade before launching the business four years ago.

By Alex Banks
Gaby Monkhouse and her husband Gus Glue
Gaby Monkhouse and her husband Gus Glue aboard the Highland Lassie.

The heartbroken owner of a floating hotel in the Highlands has described his difficult decision to sell the business following the death of his wife from cancer.

Husband-and-wife Gus Glue and Gaby Monkhouse operated the floating hotel and restaurant Highland Lassie, based in Dochgarroch near Inverness.

Over a period of more than a decade they loving restored an old fishing vessel before launching the business in 2019.

Gaby passed away in May last year aged 64 following a battle with terminal cancer.

The Highland Lassie has now been put up for sale, with Gus saying he couldn’t continue without his wife.

‘Couldn’t do it without her’

The pair purchased the Highland Lassie 15 years ago as an “old wreck of a fishing boat”.

Gus said the duo fell in love with the feel of the ship.

The 74-year-old said: “When we purchased her (the boat), the engine was full of seawater and I was two inches taller.

“We used 45 tonnes of local windblown oak to build the superstructure and all the material was produced a mile from where we were born.”

The two-storey vessel in cost £300,000 in renovation works with residents of the community helped to invest £100,000 into the project.

Gus and Gaby on the Highland lassie
The Highland Lassie on the Caledonian Canal at Inverness was a “dream come true” when Gus and Gaby opened it.

The vessel took is first cruise four years ago and was successful, with potential income thought to be in the region of between £20-£25,000 per week in charter fees.

At the time, Gaby said the ship had “always been our passion”, calling it “such a special vessel”.

She added: “She had her life saved for a very good reason, to retire and float along the water on the West coast.”

The two-storey structure is built entirely from windblown wood sourced from Dochgarroch Estate.

Dream job for husband-and-wife

Gus said he had “the dream job” running the cruise with his wife.

He added: “I loved running the business with Gaby. Our customers appreciated where they were eating, what they slept on and the feeling when they woke up in the morning.

“I couldn’t do it without her though, Gaby was the brains of the operation.

“We’d discussed what would happen with it and it’s time some new owners take it on to exciting ventures.”

Gus hopes the boat will continue to cruise the west coast once new owners steer the ship.

He said: “The Highland Lassie is special, you really have to get a feel for it.

“It was designed to cruise so hopefully that’s what will happen, it’s the best income opportunity.”

What’s for sale?

The sale brochure states: “Gus drew up a plan of what he thought she could become & with the skills of a father and son team Dougie and Simon Allan she became just that, the beautiful Highland Lassie.”

The floating hotel is being marketed by Business Partnership as a “unique opportunity to own a dream home and lifestyle business”.

It consists of four double en-suite rooms and one twin en-suite room.

the Highland Lassie docked and awaiting passengers
Gus said the Highland Lassie “has a special feel”.

The brochure states: “Highland Lassie is a floating hotel and restaurant moored in picturesque village of Dochgarroch, home to a popular stretch of the Caledonian Canal.

“She is unique in many ways, the only fishing boat in Scotland to be decommissioned and left whole.”

The business could be relocated by new owners however could remain stationary where it is as a restaurant.

The boat includes a commercial galley kitchen and a dining saloon with comfortable seating for up to 12 diners.

