Self-confessed shopaholic on why he opened Elgin’s ‘shop for blokes’

Owner Richard Cumming combined his own obsession and a gap in the high street market for men's care products to create his Elgin business.

By Alex Banks
Sirology owner Richard Cummings
The shop sells over 600 different products and Richard is hoping he can continue to increase the stock of recognised brands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A shopping obsession had left Richard Cumming struggling to find his fix before he opened his own store.

In 2016, the 42-year-old found himself opening up a ‘shop for blokes’ in hope he’d inspire other men like himself to hit the high street and fill their baskets.

Sirology sells men’s care products and accessories in its Elgin store and stocks over 600 different products.

The shop on Batchen Street has won several awards including back-to-back Scotland Prestige Award for Male Grooming Retailer wins in 2022 and 2023.

The Elgin shop sign features the slogan ‘The art of being a man”.

Idea for Sirology ‘was always there’ for owner

Originally from the Black Isle, Richard moved to Elgin 20 years ago and saw it as base between various jobs in Aberdeen and Inverness.

He said being one of three boys, he knew they all had different needs. Combined with a gap on the market, the idea for the business came together fairly well.

Richard said: “When you go down the high street, what is there for men? Very little.

“Guys aren’t traditionally big shoppers, however I am and so I saw the gap in the market.

Richard Cumming in Sirology in Elgin
Richard Cumming in his Batchen Street shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I started with a business partner and she had two boys as well so understood how difficult it was to get products and more importantly to know it was the right stuff.

“For me, it was about making an environment where men feel comfortable coming in and picking up products for themselves.”

Richard said the shop has changed a lot since its opening seven years ago with product quality increasing.

The company has also expanded its gift range.

He added: “We’ve grown in size and that’s allowed the quality to improve.

“The gift side of things has been a constant growth and I continue to add recognised brands to the shelves.”

Richard was formerly Elgin Bid’s chairman.

Customer care and community support

Richard believes Elgin has “a great sense of community” and has shown his appreciation for the town’s support to his business.

He said: “When I opened in 2016, there were a lot of empty units.

“To see the growth for small businesses here is superb. The customers make a massive difference.

“Everybody seems so supportive and I get a lot of enjoyment out of giving back to people.

The exterior of Sirology in Elgin
The shop in Elgin sells skincare, hair and beard care and accessories such as bags and wallets. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“There’s a lot in this for me to see the wide range of customers leaving happy.

“To know I have regulars who travel to Elgin just for their Sirology fix is something special.”

The firm has being rewarded for its hard work winning the Elgin Business Improvement District (Bid) Best New Business 2017 as well as Elgin Bid Best Retail 2019 and 2021.

Sirology and Richard were also crowned Elgin Community Champion in 2020.

He added: “What’s next? Keep stacking shelves and winning more awards hopefully.”

