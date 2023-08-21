North golfing student with turning pro plans shows potential by winning Royal Dornoch’s coveted Carnegie Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

North golfing student with turning pro plans shows potential by winning Royal Dornoch’s coveted Carnegie Shield

Ewan Cuthbert delivered a big victory at his first attempt, following on from a silver medal success.

By Paul Chalk
UHI golf student Ewan Cuthbert, who has become one of the youngest winners of the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch Golf Club
UHI golf student Ewan Cuthbert has become one of the youngest winners of the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch Golf Club. Images: Matthew Harris

Inverness golfer Ewan Cuthbert has become one of the youngest players to lift Royal Dornoch’s famous Carnegie Shield.

The Nairn and Royal Dornoch member took a grip of the final against Nicholas Smits of Cambridgeshire’s Gog Magog Golf Club from the start and closed out an impressive 7&5 victory on the championship course.

Former Inverness Royal Academy pupil Cuthbert, 19, is entering the third year of the four-year professional golf course at the University of the Highlands and Islands and has set his sights on turning pro after graduating.

After a rollercoaster shield week ended on a high, Cuthbert was back on the fairways at Nairn Golf Club on Monday, where he caddies during the summer holidays.

He said: “It is pretty nice winning such a prestigious and historic tournament, especially as it was the first time I have entered.

“It is the biggest win of my golfing career. And people have been saying I will be one of the younger players to have won a tournament going back more than 100 years.

“While I am a member at Royal Dornoch, my home club is Nairn. I mostly play The Struie while I am at the UHI.

“I played in the recent Scottish Amateur – going out at the match-play stage after making the cut – but that was a rare summer game on the Championship Course. It was in amazing condition.

“My dad had suggested I enter the shield last year, but I was away on holiday. This year I thought it would be a nice competition to finish off the season before going back to uni.

“I have certainly finished on a high!”

Cuthbert flourished in the final

Cuthbert, who has a work placement in the golf shop at Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club, admitted a flying start in Sunday’s final on the windswept links teed-up his victory.

Cuthbert, who got his grounding at Inverness Golf Club and now plays off a plus four handicap, admitted: “I survived a few scares on the way to the final.

“In the first round, I was three down through 11 and finished with three birdies to win two up. I was three down through five in the second round before winning one up.

“It was close in the quarter-finals with Jonathon Keith in the quarters, when I also won on the 18th and in the semi-final with long-time member Bryan Urquhart a birdie on the 19th took me into the final.

“I definitely saved my best golf of the week in tough conditions for the final with Nicholas, who had beaten Oliver Daws 3&2 in their semi-final.”

Double-win is a ‘rare achievement’

The 109th Carnegie Shield – a priceless engraved trophy gifted by Scots-born US steel magnate and philanthropist Sir Andrew in 1901 – attracted a 285-strong field.

The youngest-ever winner was 17-year-old Royal Dornoch junior David Aitchison in 2001.

Cuthbert has joined a handful of Royal Dornoch members to follow up his silver medal in the qualifiers by lifting the shield.

He said: “I was told that normally the club silver medal winner gets knocked out in the first round of the actual shield competition.

“There have been just a handful of players to win them both. It seems to be quite a rare achievement.”

Bethune wins the Davidson Trophy

The Davidson Trophy was also claimed by a Royal Dornoch golfer, with Graeme Bethune seeing off Stockport’s Mark Johnson 5&4.

Royal Dornoch member Graeme Bethune holding the Davidson Trophy
Royal Dornoch member Graeme Bethune claimed the Davidson Trophy during shield week at the golf club.

The 24-year-old is the son of club vice-captain Gary and has been a member since he was 14.

The EC Fraser Trophy was won by Lee Finn (Royal Dornoch), who defeated Cameron Adamson (Lundin Links) at the 19th.

More from Golf

Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Nairn golfer Calum Scott earns Walker Cup call-up
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre tees off the 2nd during a practice round ahead of The Open at the Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Picture date: Tuesday July 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing.
Exclusive: Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal talks up Robert MacIntyre's chances
James Nesbitt playing Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Actor James Nesbitt tells north-east public to come out for European Legends Tour golf…
Jose Maria Olazabal is among the stars heading to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
All you need to know about the Legends Tour's Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at…
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Schedule for 2024 shows DP World Tour is only getting stronger
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire
Exclusive: 'No better venue for Ryder Cup' than our Aberdeenshire course, Eric Trump says
Kriss Akabusi is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham…
Actor James Nesbitt at Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie's Calum Morrison knocks two-time winner Laurie Phillips out of Evening Express Champion…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…