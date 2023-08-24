Aberdeen firm hoists King’s Award trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm hoists King’s Award trophy

The offshore well construction cementing specialist won its King's Award for Enterprise in the innovation category.

By Kelly Wilson
Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, and DeltaTek founder, Tristam Horn. Image: Think PR
Aberdeen company DeltaTek is proudly displaying its King’s Award trophy.

The firm, based in Altens Industrial Estate, was announced among winners of the prestigious award in April.

The offshore well construction cementing specialist won its King’s Award for Enterprise in the innovation category.

It has experience developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Presented by Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron, the award recognises the impact DeltaTek’s Cure technology has had on the UK energy industry.

Founder and chief executive Tristam Horn said: “Winning The King’s Award for Enterprise is an outstanding achievement. of which I am extremely privileged to be receiving.

DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company’s HQ. Image: think PR

“I am so grateful to be working with such a talented and driven team. Having our work recognised to this level is a surreal moment. The company was only founded in 2015, with just a concept in mind.

“We could have never imagined we would be presented with this only a few years later.”

DeltaTek history

Mr Horn launched the business in 2015 in response to growing demand for intelligent, cost-saving and risk-reducing oilfield technology.

Oil and gas industry veterans Dave Shand and Steve Bruce came on board in 2018 to support its growth plans. They were also shareholders in the business, alongside Mr Horn.

Energy services giant Expro swooped for DeltaTek in a takeover earlier this year, insisting the move was a “platform for growth”.

Expro, which employs 740 people Aberdeen, among a 7,600-strong global workforce, declined to say how much it paid.

DeltaTek was among six north-east companies from Elgin to Aberdeen among the winners of the first King’s Awards. Three won in the category for innovation, two for international trade and the other for sustainable development.

