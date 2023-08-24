Aberdeen firm hoists King’s Award trophy

Aberdeen company DeltaTek is proudly displaying its King’s Award trophy.

The firm, based in Altens Industrial Estate, was announced among winners of the prestigious award in April.

The offshore well construction cementing specialist won its King’s Award for Enterprise in the innovation category.

It has experience developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Presented by Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron, the award recognises the impact DeltaTek’s Cure technology has had on the UK energy industry.

Founder and chief executive Tristam Horn said: “Winning The King’s Award for Enterprise is an outstanding achievement. of which I am extremely privileged to be receiving.

“I am so grateful to be working with such a talented and driven team. Having our work recognised to this level is a surreal moment. The company was only founded in 2015, with just a concept in mind.

“We could have never imagined we would be presented with this only a few years later.”

DeltaTek history

Mr Horn launched the business in 2015 in response to growing demand for intelligent, cost-saving and risk-reducing oilfield technology.

Oil and gas industry veterans Dave Shand and Steve Bruce came on board in 2018 to support its growth plans. They were also shareholders in the business, alongside Mr Horn.

Energy services giant Expro swooped for DeltaTek in a takeover earlier this year, insisting the move was a “platform for growth”.

Expro, which employs 740 people Aberdeen, among a 7,600-strong global workforce, declined to say how much it paid.

DeltaTek was among six north-east companies from Elgin to Aberdeen among the winners of the first King’s Awards. Three won in the category for innovation, two for international trade and the other for sustainable development.